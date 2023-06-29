New York HS State Champion Elle Noecker Sends Verbal To Georgia

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Elle Noecker has announced that she has verbally committed to the University of Georgia. Noecker recently wrapped up her junior year at Buffalo Seminary High School in Buffalo, New York, and will arrive in Athens for the 2024-2025 season.

Noecker trains and competes year-round with the Orchard Park Town Wreckers Swim Team, and will be a Senior Athlete Representative this year for the Niagara LSC. She follows in the footsteps of her current club coach, Sarah (Cook) Miller, who also swam for Georgia.

“The sense of unity and compassion within the team is unmatched and I felt drawn to the family atmosphere from the start. The values of the team and pride within the school as a whole is an environment I immediately wanted to be a part of.”

In the span of less than a month, Noecker competed at the New York High School State Championships, the U.S. Open, and Winter Juniors this past winter. She took home the high school state title in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.50 in finals, while in the 100 breast she was state runner-up (1:03.95).

Following the high school state meet, Noecker took on the U.S. Open. She advanced to finals in the 200m IM where she ultimately placed 21st in a time of 2:19.40, putting her just a second shy of her best time. Noecker moved on to Winter Juniors, where she again qualified for finals in the 200 IM, ending up 21st with a best time of 2:01.32.

Top SCY Times:

200 back – 1:59.10

100 breast – 1:03.07

200 breast – 2:16.64

200 IM – 2:01.32

400 IM – 4:22.30

The Georgia women placed 6th at the 2023 SEC Championships, then went on to take 16th as a team at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships. The team is led by head coach Stefanie Williams Moreno, who recently finished up her first season in the position.

Noecker is closest to SEC scoring range in the 200 IM, where it took a 1:59.66 in prelims to advance to the C-final. Zoie Hartman won the event for Georgia this year with a time of 1:53.58, clearing the field by over a second. Callie Dickinson competed in the B-final, where she turned in a 1:56.90 for 11th.

Noecker is joined by Marie Landrenau, Samantha Rydzewski, Katie Belle Sykes, and Simany Lee in Georgia’s class of 2028.

