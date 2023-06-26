Georgia Gains Commitment From Sprinter Simany Lee (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

USA Swimming Scholastic All-American Simany Lee has announced that she has verbally committed to the University of Georgia. Lee has a year remaining at the Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida, and will arrive in Athens for the 2024-2025 season.

Lee also trains and competes year-round with the Bolles School Sharks. She is sprint-oriented, and swims a mix of freestyle and fly events. Lee’s first big long course meet of the year was at Speedo Sectionals in Orlando, where she advanced to the championship final in the 50 free and 100 fly. In the 50, she touched in 5th with a time of 26.73. She also took 7th in the 100 fly with a best time of 1:03.56 in prelims, a time that she later lowered to 1:03.54 at the Pro Swim Series stop in Ft. Lauderdale.

Lee had a busy fall and winter where she took on the Florida High School State Championships (1A) and Winter Juniors in less than a month. At the high school state meet, Lee took home 4th in the 100 free (50.42) and 5th in the 200 free (1:51.44), with her 100 marking a personal best by a tenth.

At Winter Juniors a few weeks later, Lee established a personal best time of 23.29 en route to her 31st place finish in the 50 freestyle. She also competed in the 100 and 200 freestyle again, posting times of 50.73 (28th) and 1:51.22 (43rd).

Top SCY Times:

50 free – 23.29

100 free – 50.42

200 free – 1:50.70

100 fly – 55.20

In head coach Stefanie Williams Moreno’s first year at the helm of the program, the Georgia women placed 6th at the 2023 SEC Championships, and 16th at the 2023 NCAA Division I Championships.

With over a year to go before arriving on campus, Lee is currently closest to SEC-scoring range in the 50 and 100 free. The sprint freestyle events were among the weakest for Georgia this year, as Eboni McCarty was the only finalist in both. McCarty won the B-final of the 50 in 22.27, while in the 100 she earned 12th with a time of 48.68. McCarty will overlap with Lee for a year, giving Georgia the chance to build depth in the sprints.

Joining Lee in Georgia’s growing class of 2028 is Marie Landrenau, Samantha Rydzewski, Katie Belle Sikes, and Elle Noecker.

