North Carolina 3A State Champion Katie Belle Sikes (2024) Verbals to Georgia

Katie Belle Sikes, a high school junior from Hillsborough, North Carolina, has announced her verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Georgia beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“I am thrilled to announce I will be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Georgia! I could not have gotten here without the love and support of my family, friends, teammates, and coaches, Cliff, Claudio and Ron. I also want to thank Coaches Stefanie and Fernando for giving me this amazing opportunity. It is a dream come true! Go Dawgs!!”

Sikes attends Orange High School and swims year-round with East Carolina Aquatics. She won the 50 free (23.24) and came in third in the 100 free (51.57) at the North Carolina NCHSAA 3A State Swimming and Diving Championships last February. She followed up that performance two weeks later with wins in the 50/100/200 free, 3rd-place finishes in the 100/200 back, and a 5th in the 100 fly at North Carolina Senior Championships. She earned PBs in the 200 free and 100 back.

Sikes clocked PBs in the 50 free (26.40) and 100 free (59.24) at Cary Sectionals before going on to swim the same two events at Speedo Junior National Championships.

She will join a sprint free group at UGA that was dominated last year by Maxine Parker (21.95/48.31), Eboni McCarty (22.10/49.67), Gabi Fa’amausili (22.15/48.88), and Zoie Hartman (22.70/50.00). With Parker’s transfer to UVA, McCarty is the de facto leader of the group this season. Only a sophomore, she will overlap a year with Sikes.

It took 22.55/49.17 to score in the sprint freestyle events at 2022 SEC Championships.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 22.95

100 free – 49.94

200 free – 1:50.59

100 back – 55.56

200 back – 2:02.93

100 fly – 56.36

200 IM – 2:05.87

