Arizona Women Pick Up Victory Over Miami (FL)

Arizona vs Miami (FL) Surf & Turf Match

Saturday, October 22, 2022

Tucson, Ariz.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Team Scores Women: Arizona 178, Miami 122 Arizona men raced an intrasquad



Courtesy: Arizona Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz. – Arizona dominated the pool at today’s match up against Miami with a final score of 178-122.

The Wildcat women competed alongside dive at the Surf and Turf match, with standout freshman Riley Botton adding two more collegiate wins to her record and Arizona sweeping the top three in several events.

Stellar Sweeps

In order of first to third:

50 Free: Riley Botton , Alyssa Schwengel , Julia Wozniak

100 Free: Riley Botton , Alyssa Schwengel , Maddy Burt

200 Back: Axana Merckx , Julia Heimstead , Daisy Anderson

100 Fly: Maddy Burt , Alexa Puccini , Grace Anderson

On the diving side, Bjorn Markentin impressed on the boards once again, taking first in both the men’s 1m and 3m events.

This marks Swim and Dive’s last home meet until January, where the Cats will host a tri-meet with Washington State and Northern Arizona University.

Up Next: On the Road

Next weekend Arizona will head west to Los Angeles where the women will match up against UCLA at Spiekers Aquatics Center on Friday, Nov. 4. The next day, both sides will travel to Uytengsu Aquatics Center to face off against USC at 12:00 p.m. MST. Wildcat fans can follow along on Twitter @Arizonaswimdive and check back here at ArizonaWildcats.com for a recap of the event.

Courtesy: Miami Hurricanes Athletics

TUCSON, Ariz.— On Saturday, the Canes fell to the Arizona Wildcats 178 to 122 at the Hillenbrand Aquatic Center.

Despite falling short, Miami’s team was filled with season best results and medals won for top finishes.

Miami’s swimmer, Tara Vovk, shined for the Canes. Vovk placed first earning two gold medals in both the 100-yard breaststroke (1:02.2) and the 200-yard breaststroke. Vovk placed second in the 200-yard IM (2:04.20), earning a silver medal for her performance.

Adrianna Cera earned two gold medals for a first-place finish in both the 500-yard freestyle and 1000-yard freestyle. Cera earned her season best time (5:01.47) in the 500-yard freestyle.

Captain Zorry Mason had three season best results and won both a gold and silver medal. Mason had a season best time (26.38) in the 50-yard backstroke. Mason earned gold for her first-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke with a season best time (56.24). Mason also earned silver for her second-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke with a season best time (2:17.18).

Sophomore swimmer Jacey Hinton placed second in the 50-yard freestyle with a season best time of 23.23. Jane Fitzgerald won the bronze in the 200-yard freestyle and had a season best time in 100-yard freestyle (51.73).

Emma Gullstrand placed second in the 1-meter dives winning the silver medal, while veteran diver, Mia Vallée, took home the bronze in the 1-meter dive. Vallé finished first in the 3-meter diving winning the gold and Gullstrand placed third, winning the bronze medal.

Aino Otava, Giulia Carvalho and Kate Sommerstad won bronze medals in their events. Otava won two bronze medals in both the 500-yard freestyle (5:06.72) and 200-yard fly (2:05.98). Carvalho won the bronze in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:18.86) and Sommerstad won bronze in the 1000-yard freestyle (10:31.63).

The Canes next meet will be against the Florida State Seminoles at home on November 4 at the Whitten Center Pool.