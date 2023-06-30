Claire Weinstein on Running Down Ledecky: “I didn’t even know I was catching up to her”

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Claire Weinstein had a huge swim to take the 200 free national title in Indianapolis, notably running down distance queen Katie Ledecky to get her hand on the wall first. While Weinstein wasn’t aware that she was catching Ledecky and merely sticking to her race plan, she was expecting a time drop from last year. The young freestyle had expected a bigger drop at last years world championships but got the flu just days before leaving for training camp.