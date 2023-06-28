2023 U.S. Trials Day 2 Prelims Scratch Report: Lydia Jacoby Pulls Out of 200 Breast

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WEDNESDAY PRELIMS HEAT SHEET

There are very few scratches for Wednesday morning’s prelims session in Indy, though at least one is extremely noteworthy. Texas star breaststroker Lydia Jacoby has scratched the women’s 200 breast today. Jacoby was the fourth seed coming into the meet, entering with a seed time of 2:24.03.

The defending Olympic gold medalist in the 100 breast, Jacoby has seen tremendous improvement in her 200 breast since joining Texas last fall. With her absence in the event tomorrow morning, the path is now even more clear for Lilly King, Kate Douglass, and Annie Lazor, the three swimmers seeded ahead of Jacoby.

Jacoby was only entered in the 50, 100, and 200 breast at these Trials. While she wasn’t facing an overly strenuous schedule in the first place, it’s possible Jacoby made the determination that she would be better off trying to stay as fresh as possible for the 100 breast on Friday.

The men’s 200 breast saw 14th seed Ben Dillard out of USC scratch the event. Dillard was entered with a 2:13.16. The 200 breast was the only event Dillard was entered in, so he won’t be competing at all this week in Indianapolis.

Of course, Kaii Winkler is dealing with an injury and has pulled out of the meet, so he won’t be racing in the men’s 200 free on Wednesday morning. Winkler was the 23rd seed in the event.

OTHER DAY TWO PRELIMS SCRATCHES