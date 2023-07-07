Michigan D1 High School State Champ Sophia Guo Commits to Stay at Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sophia Guo of Saline, Michigan has announced she will be staying in-state as she will continue her academic and athletic careers at Michigan beginning in fall 2023.

Guo swims for Club Wolverine out of Ann Arbor, Michigan. She most recently competed at Sectionals in Austin, Texas back in March. There Guo was sixth in the 100 free (50.72), 14th in the 50 free (23.54), 27th in the 100 fly (56.09), and 31st in the 200 free (1:54.08). Notably, her 100 fly was a personal best.

She just finished up her senior year at Pioneer High School which is about a mile away from the pool at Michigan. This past fall, Guo won the Division I (big schools) high school championship as she won the 100 free in a 49.89. That was her first time under the 50 second mark. In addition, she also was a state runner-up in the 200 free as she swam a 1:49.95.

Guo’s best SCY times are:

50 free: 23.51

100 free: 49.89

200 free: 1:49.95

100 fly: 56.09

The Michigan women finished third at Big Tens this past season and went on to finish 23rd at NCAAs.

The team’s top 50 and 100 freestyle this past season was rising junior Lindsay Flynn, who Guo will overlap with for two years. The team’s top 200 freestyler this past season was Katie Crom who won the Big Ten Freshman of the Year award this past season.

Guo joins the class of 2027 that will arrive on campus this fall. Also arriving on campus will be Lexi Greenhawt, Lily Cleason, Stephanie Balduccini, Mattea Sokolow, Madison Smith, Anna Boemer, Taylor Morris, and Hannah Bellard. Notably, Cleason and Bellard also compete on Guo’s club team, Club Wolverine.

