Auburn Adds 2020 US Olympian Patrick Callan To Staff As Assistant Coach

Auburn has announced that they will be adding 2020 Tokyo Olympian Patrick Callan to their staff as an assistant coach.

Back in May, Auburn posted the addition of another “assistant coach.” They are one of few programs so far to take advantage of the new NCAA rules. At the time of the posting, head coach Ryan Wochomurka confirmed that the addition of another assistant coach was part of a big planned expansion of the coaching staff that will include another full-time position and a diving assistant position for fall of 2024. Those additions would bring the team up to its maximum eight coaches.

Under the new NCAA rules, the role of a “volunteer assistant” has been eliminated. The rules used to allow combined programs to have six payable coaches with two swimming volunteer assistants and one diving volunteer assistant, for the total number of coaches being nine. The new rules have switched to eight coaches total, decreasing the number of total coaches by one, but now all eight of them to be paid, instead of only six.

Notably, fellow SEC school Florida added two assistant coaches to their staff earlier today to now have a total of eight coaches for the combined programs.

Wochomurka announced the hire saying “I’m excited to welcome Patrick to the Auburn Family. I know he is eager to share his experience in competing at the highest levels both at NCAAs and Internationally with our program.”

“He’s had a great opportunity to learn from some of the greatest minds in our sport at Michigan and Cal. He was a workhorse as an athlete and I look forward to him bringing that discipline, dedication and tireless work ethic to the other side of the pool deck.”

Callan spent his undergraduate career at Michigan. While at Michigan, Callan finished in the ‘A’ final of the 200 and 500 freestyle during all four years. His highest finishes in both events came during his junior year in 2021 when he was the Big Ten runner-up in both.

After graduating from Michigan in spring 2022, Callan transferred to Cal to use his COVID-19 fifth year of eligibility. Callan helped contribute to Cal’s 2023 NCAA team title as he swam on the team’s third place finishing 800 freestyle relay on night one of NCAAs. Callan also swam in prelims of the 200 and 500 freestyles at NCAAs.

Callan also brings international experience to Auburn. In the summer of 2021, Callan finished sixth in the men’s 200 freestyle at 2020 Wave II Olympic Trials. His swim in Omaha earned him a spot on the US men’s 4×200 freestyle relay. In Tokyo, Callan swam on the prelims relay, helping the US advance to the final.

“I’m very excited to join the Auburn Swimming and Diving family. It’s an unbelievable opportunity to be a part of the program that coach Wochomurka is building, and I’m grateful to be a part of his vision for Auburn. I’m looking forward to using my experience to help make this program better. War Eagle!”, Callan said.

The Auburn men finished 2nd and the women were 7th at the 2023 SEC Championships. The women scored 14 points to finish 30th at NCAAs, and the men finished 10th with 127 points.