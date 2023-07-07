Florida Adds Alex Dehner to Swim Staff; Adds Paid Diving Assistant Position

The University of Florida has made two additions to their swimming & diving coaching staff, which SwimSwam believes makes them the first program to publicly max out their rosters under the new rules.

Both familiar faces, Alex Dehner returns to The Swamp as an assistant swim coach after a stint at Windermere Prep, while Laurent Perez Gillooly is being promoted to assistant diving coach after five years as a volunteer assistant.

Perez Gilloly is married to Florida’s head diving coach Bryan Gillooly.

New NCAA rules that are in effect for next season eliminate the role of the volunteer assistant, but allow teams to expand their full-time coaching staffs (in either a paid or unpaid capacity). While other programs, like Auburn, have said they plan to fill out with maximum coaches, Florida is the first that SwimSwam has found that has done so.

Some of these programs, like Florida has done, have chosen to use that position on a diving assistant – which demonstrates that, in spite of rumors to the contrary, bigger programs continue to place some amount of value on their diving.

The program previously hired Annie Lazor as an assistant coach this offseason. While the new rules expand staffs by two spots, Florida was able to add three positions because they were a coach short for most of last season – Steve Jungbluth left the program early in the year.

Dehner, Gillooly, and Lazor join returning associate head coach Whitney Hite, returning assistant swim coaches Kristen Murslack and Jack Szaranek, and returning head diving coach Bryan Gillooly. The program is lead by head coach Anthony Nesty.

Of note, during the 2020-2021 season, Perez Gillooly, as a volunteer assistant, was the only female coach on staff. Next season, the program is scheduled to have three female coaches (Murslack, Lazor, and Perez Gillooly) among eight on its staff.

Alex Dehner

Dehner, a native of Tallahassee, has been the head coach at Windermere Prep since 2017, and also serves as the Director of the Lakers Aquatic Club. Last season, he led the team to the program’s first District and Regional Championships on the boys’ side.

The Windermere girls finished 31st at the Florida 1A State Championship and the boys finished 9th.

He donned the Orange & Blue at Florida from 2013-15, where he earned two Academic All-America honors and was selected to the SEC Honor Roll twice.

“I have always dreamed of being a Gator, lived it as an athlete, and am excited to get to do it again,” said Dehner. “It’s been an incredible few years gaining experience and wisdom from working alongside the best of the best in the club coaching world. I am honored to transition to working with the best collegiate staff in the world. Go Gators!”

Following the 2014-15 season, Dehner retired from swimming, but served as a Volunteer Coach for the Gators while earning his degree in Sustainability Studies with a minor in Zoology. He also served as the Head Age Group Coach for USA Swimming Gold Medal Club and was the Senior Assistant Coach.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Alex to our coaching staff,” said Head Coach Anthony Nesty . “Alex returns to Gainesville as a former student-athlete and volunteer coach here at Florida. He clearly understands the Gator Way and is thrilled to join our staff! He has been a successful club coach and will bring some great experience to the table. Alex will be a tremendous addition to the team will contribute positively immediately upon his arrival. He is an excellent fit.”

Among the swimmers he coached in Windermere was Ryan Erisman. A rising high school junior, the 16-year-old finished 3rd in the 400 IM (3:48.42), 5th in the 500 free (4:23.34), and 6th in the 200 IM (1:49.18) at the NCSA Spring Championships.

He was also the 4A State runner-up in the 500 free for Windermere High School.

Laurent Perez Gilooly

Laurent Perez Gilooly, who is married to Florida head coach Bryan Gilooly, was an international diver for Venezuela and competed at several FINA Grand Prix events and the 2007 Pan American Games for her home country.

“I feel very grateful for this opportunity,” said Perez Gillooly. “This new position allows me to help these student-athletes as well as this program in so many more ways. I greatly appreciate the continued support from the other coaches and the administration. And a special thank you to Mike Spiegler for always ensuring that this team will continue to stay on top! Go Gators!”

During her first five seasons at Florida, Perez Gillooly tutored five All-Americans to 15 honors. Most recently under her instruction, Maha Amer was tabbed as the SEC Female Diver of the Year in 2022 and both Amer and Leonardo Garcia were named to the All-SEC Second Team in 2023.

Perez Gillooly also helped train Ashley McCool, Brooke Madden and Aton Svirskyi, who combined for eight All-America accolades during their time at Florida

“I am thrilled to have Laurent with the team full time now,” said Bryan Gillooly. “She has been a tremendous asset as a volunteer and will be able to contribute much more in her new role. Once again the UAA and Coach Nesty have gone above and beyond in its support of the student athletes and staff.”