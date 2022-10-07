Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Steve Jungbluth Out as Associate Head Coach at Florida After 12 Years with Gators

by Riley Overend 6

October 06th, 2022 Coaching Changes, College, News, SEC

Steve Jungbluth is out as the associate head coach at the University of Florida after a dozen seasons with the Gators program, sources told SwimSwam. The move also seems to be confirmed by his removal from the list of staff members on the team website. 

Jungbluth arrived in Gainesville as an assistant in 2010, working his way up to associate head coach in 2018. As a sprint specialist, he notably coached Caeleb Dressel as he rose to become the best college swimmer in history. Dressel has continued to work with Jungbluth since leaving former coach Gregg Troy for Anthony Nesty’s group of Gators last November, specifically saying he would train with Nesty and Jungbluth. Jungbluth and Nesty helped Florida extend its SEC title streak to 10 years in a row at the conference championship meet this spring. 

Last spring, Jungbluth made SwimSwam’s short list of possible candidates to replace longtime Texas head coach Eddie Reese. A couple weeks later, the Gators combined their men’s and women’s programs following the departure of Florida women’s coach Jeff Poppell

Before taking the assistant coach position at Florida, Jungbluth spent seven seasons (2003-10) as the head coach at Colgate University, and before that, was an assistant coach for three seasons at the US Naval Academy. He got his collegiate start as an assistant and interim head coach at Amherst College, and swam collegiately for the University of Massachusetts.

SwimSwam reached out to Jungbluth and a Florida spokesperson for comment but haven’t heard back yet as of publication. 

With one meet already under their belt, the Gators’ next matchup is at Virginia on Oct. 22. Whitney Hite is currently the lone associate head coach on staff, supported by assistants Kristen Murslack and Jack Szaranek.

bobthebuilderrocks
1 minute ago

I wonder what Caeleb does now. Nesty’s a top notch coach but I think even back collegiately with Troy, Jungbluth seems to have been the money maker with Dressel’s progression.

Steve Nolan
22 minutes ago

comment image

Mylipsareseeled
39 minutes ago

Sounds like things are catching up to him, UF may have finally called Colgate for a reference

Educatedfan
Reply to  Mylipsareseeled
23 minutes ago

Unless it’s illegal in the eyes of the law nothing he did at Colgate 12 years ago would cause him to be fired this way

Last edited 22 minutes ago by Educatedfan
Swimgeek
41 minutes ago

Whoa.

Curious
45 minutes ago

Trouble in paradise?

