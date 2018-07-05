Florida’s Nesty Promotes Steve Jungbluth to Associate Head Coach

University of Florida men’s head coach Anthony Nesty has promoted longtime program assistant Steve Jungbluth to the position of associate head coach, the school announced Thursday.

Jungbluth completed his eighth year with the formerly combined men’s and women’s team in the 2017-2018 season, and primarily worked with the sprinters in that time. In that role he worked with the top three women in school history in the 50 free, and top two female butterfliers in school history. In terms of the men, he worked with seven of the top-10 male 50 freestylers (including Caeleb Dressel), three of the top-10 sprint backstrokers, and four of the top-10 sprint fly-ers in school history.

“I am fortunate and thankful to have Steve as my Associate Head Coach. He has been instrumental in the development of our Sprint Program and I believe he has abundant talent to offer our Men’s Program in the other disciplines of the sport,” Nesty said. “Steve and I are both eager to be working together and we look forward to the challenge. We are extremely positive about the future of our Men’s Swimming and Diving Program.”

Before taking the assistant coach position at Florida, Jungbluth spent seven seasons (2003-10) as the head coach at Colgate University, and before that, was an assistant coach for three seasons at the US Naval Academy. He got his collegiate start as an assistant and interim head coach at Amherst College, and swam collegiately for the University of Massachusetts.

Both Nesty and and women’s coach Jeff Poppell were associate head coaches under former men’s and women’s head coach Gregg Troy, who retired in April after 20 years with the Gators. With this hiring, Nesty and Poppell have both completed their staffs, with Poppell announcing the addition of former Wisconsin head coach Whitney Hite Monday.