Florida Names Whitney Hite as Associate Head Coach

Whitney Hite, who was terminated in March as the head coach at Wisconsin, has been hired as an associate head coach with the women’s program at the University of Florida. Florida recently named Jeff Poppell as the head coach of the women’s program, splitting the team into separate men’s and women’s squads after the retirement of long-time head coach Gregg Troy.

Florida has also announced the addition of 2016 NCAA Champion in the 200 yard backstroke Danielle Galyer and Florida alum Delaney Dye to the staff. Galyer will serve as a volunteer assistant, while Dye will act as program coordinator for both the men’s and women’s teams.

Hite spent 7 years as the head men’s and women’s coach at Wisconsin, where the program produced 25 Big 10 event titles and 103 All-American honors. That includes an NCAA title in the 200 back at the 2013 NCAA Championships and a runner-up finish from Ivy Martin in the 50 free at the 2015 NCAA Championships.

Notwithstanding the TeDuits title, Hite’s women’s teams had more success in his tenure at Wisconsin than did his men’s. A chart of each team’s finish at Big Tens and NCAAs is below.

Wisconsin Finishes, Whitney Hite Era

Big Ten NCAAs Big Ten NCAAs Men’s Men’s Women’s Women’s 2018 6th/10 teams 0 Points/1 Qualifier 5th/13 teams 17th – 78 points 2017 5th/10 teams 18th – 63 points 3rd/13 teams 15th – 98 points 2016 5th/10 teams 18th – 53 points 6th/13 teams 21st – 49 points 2015 5th/10 teams 21st – 48 points 4th/13 teams 13th – 103 points 2014 7th/10 teams t/33rd – 10 points 6th/13 teams 13th – 78 points 2013 6th/10 teams 13th – 84 points 7th/13 teams 15th – 65 points 2012 8th/10 teams 27th – 19 points 4th/13 teams 15th – 91 points

Prior to Wisconsin, he spent 2 years as an assistant at Arizona, working for former U.S. National Team Director Frank Busch; and 3 years as a women’s assistant at Cal under past U.S. Olympic head coach Teri McKeever. He was also a 5-year assistant under another past Olympic head coach Jack Bauerle at Georgia, and swam at Texas under another Olympic head coach Eddie Reese. Hite was a member of the 1996 NCAA Championship team at Texas.

In 2016, Galyer became Kentucky’s first-ever national champion in swimming when she won the 200 back, and was a four-time CSCAA First Team All-American and two-year member of the USA Swimming National Team, having placed 5th in the 200 back at the 2016 Olympic Trials. She was also a back-to-back winner of the prestigious Elite 90 Award, given to the athlete competing at each NCAA Championship event with the highest GPA; and an NCAA Woman of the Year finalist in 2017.

Galyer has been coaching with the Gator Swim Club while pursuing her law degree at Florida.

Dye was a diver at the University of Florida from 2012-2016 and was a three-year member of the SEC Academic Honor Roll. She just completed her master’s degree at Florida while working as an intern with the Operations and Facilities Department there.