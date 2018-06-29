See Columbus Pro Swim Series Psych Sheets Here

2018 Pro Swim Series – Columbus

Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)

Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)

Meet site

Meet info

Psych sheet

The psych sheets for the 2018 Pro Swim Series’ final regular-season stop show a somewhat-lighter field (though still dotted with plenty Olympians) and much of the drama centered around the ongoing battles for the series points lead.

Columbus is the sixth and final stop of the tour, but that doesn’t mean a Pro Swim Series champion will be crowned next week. The tour concludes with U.S. Nationals in late July, with that meet counting for double series points. That should be the big decider in the overall points race, which holds a $10,000 check and a 1-year BMW lease for the winner.

Chase Kalisz and Zane Grothe have battled for the men’s lead all season, and are only separated by two points at present. Kalisz is entered in a busy, 6-event lineup in Columbus (100 fly, 200 breast, 400 IM, 200 fly, 100 breast, 200 IM), while Grothe will swim five events (200, 400, 800 and 1500 free, plus the 200 fly).

On the women’s side, Melanie Margalis has nabbed a one-point lead over Canadian Taylor Ruck, who isn’t competing in Columbus and can’t compete at U.S. Nationals. Katie Ledecky has been closing hard lately, and sits 10 back of Margalis. Ledecky won’t compete in Columbus either, but should score upwards of 40 points at U.S. Nationals, provided she wins the 200, 400 and 800 and does elect to swim the 1500, even though she may not need to to qualify to swim it at Pan Pacs. Margalis will have to build a big enough lead in Columbus to hold off Ledecky at Nationals with double points on the line.