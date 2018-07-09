Smith, Kalisz Secure Pro Swim Series Leads In Columbus, Nats Remain

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)

Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)

Leah Smith took over the Pro Swim Series points lead from absent Melanie Margalis, while Chase Kalisz expanded his lead over Zane Grothe with just one Pro Swim Series scoring event remaining.

The six-event series itself is over, but U.S. Nationals will serve as the final PSS scoring event later this month. Smith surged past three inactive swimmers in Columbus: former leader Melanie Margalis, Canadian Taylor Ruck and Olympic champ Katie Ledecky.

Smith leads Margalis by one, Ruck by two and Ledecky by 11, with Kelsi Dahlia also passing up Ledecky. Ledecky should be very likely to score 40+ points at Nationals, though, with wins likely in the 200, 400, 800 and 1500 frees, assuming she swims all of them. Smith has a shot to score in all of those along with the 400 IM (which could also be a scoring event for Ledecky). Margalis indicated she’d rather not swim the 400 IM at Nationals, but would be a likely scorer if she does. Otherwise, her 200 IM and 200 free could rack up points, along with perhaps one or both breaststrokes.

Ruck won’t compete at U.S. Nationals as she is Canadian. Dahlia is the favorite in the 100 fly and could score in the 200 fly, 100 free and 50 free as well. (The 50 fly doesn’t score points as it’s not an Olympic event).

On the men’s side, Kalisz and Grothe were at one point tied, but Kalisz opened up a two-point lead through the middle of the series and expanded it to 7 points in Columbus. The two are so far ahead of the field that no one else is in contention for the $10,000 or the BMW lease. Kalisz is likely to win the 200 IM and 400 IM at Nationals, with scoring chances in the 200 fly and 200 breast, if he swims them. Grothe should score in the 400, 800 and 1500 (again, provided he swims all three) and could also score in the 200 free.

