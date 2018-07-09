Ali DeLoof Took 4 Months off to Focus on Grad School (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 58.96, Emily Seebohm (AUS), 2016

Ali Deloof picks up the win in the women’s 100 back, holding off Kentucky’s Asia Seidt down the stretch after getting out to an early lead with a 29.02 opening 50. Seidt’s 1:00.57 is a new personal best, improving her 1:00.77 from last summer, as she moves up one spot to 7th among U.S. swimmers this year. Deloof currently sits 4th with her 59.79 from Indianapolis.

Emi Moronuki of the Phoenix Swim Club was right in the thick of things with those two, as she was edged out by Seidt right at the hand and ended up 3rd in 1:00.65. Seidt’s teammate Bridgette Alexander dipped under her season-best from prelims for 4th in 1:01.70.