Yet Again, Krayzelburg Wins SwimSquad Title in Columbus, Leads By 53
The KrayzelburgSquad has won its fourth-straight SwimSquad meet with a 10-point victory in Columbus. Krayzelburg has now won five of the six stops and leads the series by 53 points.
Every team was forced to swim with a blank spot in its lineup this week, but Krayzelburg still got perfect 20s from IMer Chase Kaliszand flyer Kelsi Dahlia. That alone was enough to beat LezakSquad and adding in 18 backstroke points from Asia Seidtallowed Krayzelburg to beat the CoughlinSquad.
Sandeno’s team took over second place this time around, getting a perfect 20 from Leah Smithalong with 18 from Zane Grothe. Coughlin’s team took third, led by a 20 from breaststroker Lilly King, and Lezak finished fourth, with Zach Harting‘s 13 points leading all starters on that squad.
