Yet Again, Krayzelburg Wins SwimSquad Title in Columbus, Leads By 53

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018

McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH

Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)

Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)

Meet site

Meet info

Psych sheet

Live Results

The KrayzelburgSquad has won its fourth-straight SwimSquad meet with a 10-point victory in Columbus. Krayzelburg has now won five of the six stops and leads the series by 53 points.

Every team was forced to swim with a blank spot in its lineup this week, but Krayzelburg still got perfect 20s from IMer Chase Kalisz and flyer Kelsi Dahlia. That alone was enough to beat LezakSquad and adding in 18 backstroke points from Asia Seidt allowed Krayzelburg to beat the CoughlinSquad.

Sandeno’s team took over second place this time around, getting a perfect 20 from Leah Smith along with 18 from Zane Grothe. Coughlin’s team took third, led by a 20 from breaststroker Lilly King, and Lezak finished fourth, with Zach Harting‘s 13 points leading all starters on that squad.

KrayzelburgSquad 70 Starter Events Points Free Ryan Held 50/100 10 Back Asia Seidt 100/200 18 Breast — — 0 Fly Kelsi Dahlia 100/200 20 IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 20 Flex Amanda Kendall 50FR/100FR 2

SandenoSquad 60 Starter Points Free Zane Grothe 800/1500 18 Back — — Breast Katie Meili 100/200 8 Fly Michael Andrew 100 10 IM Charlie Swanson 200/400 4 Flex Leah Smith 400FR/800FR 20

CoughlinSquad 56 Starter Points Free Becca Mann 800/1500 9 Back Bridgette Alexander 100/200 12 Breast Lilly King 100/200 20 Fly — — 0 IM Ally McHugh 400 5 Flex Ali Deloof 100BK/50FR 10

LezakSquad 35 Starter Points Free Mallory Comerford 100/200 5 Back Justin Ress 100 8 Breast Ian Finnerty 100/200 2 Fly Zach Harting 100/200 13 IM — — 0 Flex PJ Ransford 800FR/1500FR 7

Running Totals

Total Austin Atlanta Mesa Indianapolis Santa Clara Columbus KrayzelburgSquad 526 107 71 89 91 98 70 CoughlinSquad 473 88 72 82 86 89 56 SandenoSquad 431 76 79 71 65 80 60 LezakSquad 336 67 52 65 65 52 35

SCORING FORMAT