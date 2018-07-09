Yet Again, Krayzelburg Wins SwimSquad Title in Columbus, Leads By 53

2018 PRO SWIM SERIES – COLUMBUS

  • Thursday, July 5 – Sunday, July 8, 2018
  • McCorkle Aquatic Pavilion, Columbus, OH
  • Thursday: Timed Finals 5 PM (US Eastern Time)
  • Friday-Sunday: Prelims 10 AM / Finals 6:30 PM (US Eastern Time)
The KrayzelburgSquad has won its fourth-straight SwimSquad meet with a 10-point victory in Columbus. Krayzelburg has now won five of the six stops and leads the series by 53 points.

Every team was forced to swim with a blank spot in its lineup this week, but Krayzelburg still got perfect 20s from IMer Chase Kalisz and flyer Kelsi DahliaThat alone was enough to beat LezakSquad and adding in 18 backstroke points from Asia Seidt allowed Krayzelburg to beat the CoughlinSquad.

Sandeno’s team took over second place this time around, getting a perfect 20 from Leah Smith along with 18 from Zane GrotheCoughlin’s team took third, led by a 20 from breaststroker Lilly Kingand Lezak finished fourth, with Zach Harting‘s 13 points leading all starters on that squad.

KrayzelburgSquad 70
Starter Events Points
Free Ryan Held 50/100 10
Back Asia Seidt 100/200 18
Breast 0
Fly Kelsi Dahlia 100/200 20
IM Chase Kalisz 200/400 20
Flex Amanda Kendall 50FR/100FR 2
SandenoSquad 60
Starter Points
Free Zane Grothe 800/1500 18
Back
Breast Katie Meili 100/200 8
Fly Michael Andrew 100 10
IM Charlie Swanson 200/400 4
Flex Leah Smith 400FR/800FR 20
CoughlinSquad 56
Starter Points
Free Becca Mann 800/1500 9
Back Bridgette Alexander 100/200 12
Breast Lilly King 100/200 20
Fly 0
IM Ally McHugh 400 5
Flex Ali Deloof 100BK/50FR 10
LezakSquad 35
Starter Points
Free Mallory Comerford 100/200 5
Back Justin Ress 100 8
Breast Ian Finnerty 100/200 2
Fly Zach Harting 100/200 13
IM 0
Flex PJ Ransford 800FR/1500FR 7

Running Totals

Total Austin Atlanta Mesa Indianapolis Santa Clara Columbus
KrayzelburgSquad 526 107 71 89 91 98 70
CoughlinSquad 473 88 72 82 86 89 56
SandenoSquad 431 76 79 71 65 80 60
LezakSquad 336 67 52 65 65 52 35

SCORING FORMAT

  • Prior to each meet, the captain will select 6 swimmers from their overall roster to score.
  • Each of the six athletes is designated for one specific category, and can score in up to two events from that category. The categories are:
    • Free (50 through 1500)
    • Back (50 through 200)
    • Breast (50 through 200)
    • Fly (50 through 200)
    • IM (200 and 400, not the mystery order 200 IM)
    • Flex (any two races)
  • An athlete must make the top 8 to score points:
    • 1st: 10
    • 2nd: 8
    • 3rd: 7
    • 4th: 5
    • 5th: 4
    • 6th: 3
    • 7th: 2
    • 8th: 1

