Lilly King Explains 400 IM/200 Back Double in Columbus (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

  • PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011
  1. Lilly King, Indiana Swim Team, 1:06.14
  2. Katie Meili, New York Athletic Club, 1:06.66
  3. Miranda Tucker, Club Wolverine, 1:08.61

Lilly King ultimately didn’t reach her goal of topping Yuliya Efimova‘s 1:04.98 from the Sette Colli Trophy last week, but she still came away with a win in the women’s 100 breast after a close battle with Katie Meili.

King got out to the early lead in 30.83, and out-split Meili by a tenth coming home to win by half a second in 1:06.14, with Meili 2nd in 1:06.66. King currently sits 2nd in the world with her 1:05.61 from Santa Clara, while Meili is 6th with her 1:06.49 from Austin.

Like Meili, Miranda Tucker narrowly missed her season-best in 3rd, clocking 1:08.61 with her fastest of the year standing at 1:08.57.

Teddy

She swam them so she would have an excuse when she didn’t beat efimova’s world number one ranking

Vote Up11-15Vote Down Reply
59 minutes ago
Coach John

what’s you’re excuse?

Vote Up2-5Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

