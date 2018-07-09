Lilly King Explains 400 IM/200 Back Double in Columbus (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 1:05.57, Rebecca Soni (USA), 2011

Lilly King ultimately didn’t reach her goal of topping Yuliya Efimova‘s 1:04.98 from the Sette Colli Trophy last week, but she still came away with a win in the women’s 100 breast after a close battle with Katie Meili.

King got out to the early lead in 30.83, and out-split Meili by a tenth coming home to win by half a second in 1:06.14, with Meili 2nd in 1:06.66. King currently sits 2nd in the world with her 1:05.61 from Santa Clara, while Meili is 6th with her 1:06.49 from Austin.

Like Meili, Miranda Tucker narrowly missed her season-best in 3rd, clocking 1:08.61 with her fastest of the year standing at 1:08.57.