Swimming’s TopTenTweets: DiRado to the Warriors

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From one convenient way to carbo-load to another, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
Valiant effort, Leah.
#9
Times Square billboard goals ✅ #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/r8zLJldnhe
— Stanford WSwim/Dive (@stanfordwswim) July 3, 2018
You know you’ve made it when billboard goals of any sort are a thing.
#8
Joey Chestnut even split the hotdog eating contest! 37/37#74hotdogs #evensplit #swimmertweet #FourthofJuly2018 #nathanshotdogcontest @swimswamnews @USASwimming
— Aimee Ingvoldstad (@aimeeingvold) July 4, 2018
A man after our own hearts.
#7
My kickboard doubles as my lunch tray. #thanksarena #Engineering pic.twitter.com/S4sylqEX7U
— Zane Grothe (@zane_growth_ee) July 5, 2018
Good to know he’s putting that degree to good use.
#6
Changing a pool over from LC to SC or SC to LC before practice is tedious but can tell you a lot about your group. Do they show up early to help or come 2 min before and count on it being done by others? Do they work together/problem solve? Do they take initiative?
— Ryan Sprang (@GPACCoachRyan) July 3, 2018
So real.
#5
Swam the 200 free at approx 7:36, bought my ticket at 8:28, and @taylorswift13 came on at 9:02, and I’d do it over and over again if I could😏 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/GRK0PrikeC
— Kaersten Meitz (@kaerstenmtz) July 8, 2018
Putting that swimmer drive to good use.
#4
Can we all just take a moment to appreciate how inspiring and amazing @arschmitty is??? pic.twitter.com/ceMht9x9Gu
— Elizabeth Beisel ⚓ (@ebeisel34) July 8, 2018
We can take more than a moment.
#3
Clearly distance group @swimswamnews @tstkc @DrurySwimDive @KMart301 https://t.co/iXxsIBmrp6
— Bob Martin (@scribe827) July 4, 2018
Why don’t more people do this?
#2
#PREACH 🙌🏾. YES WE CAN ! https://t.co/nOagJTE2aZ
— Cullen Jones (@CullenJones) July 6, 2018
More of this, please!
#1
@SteveKerr seems like you’re just moving down the line so I’m ready to get signed whenever #GoDubs pic.twitter.com/Bevx2Z39xu
— Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) July 3, 2018
It’s truly amazing that one picture can be so ridiculously relevant.
