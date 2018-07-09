Swimming’s TopTenTweets: DiRado to the Warriors

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From one convenient way to carbo-load to another, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

Valiant effort, Leah.

#9

You know you’ve made it when billboard goals of any sort are a thing.

#8

A man after our own hearts.

#7

Good to know he’s putting that degree to good use.

#6

Changing a pool over from LC to SC or SC to LC before practice is tedious but can tell you a lot about your group. Do they show up early to help or come 2 min before and count on it being done by others? Do they work together/problem solve? Do they take initiative? — Ryan Sprang (@GPACCoachRyan) July 3, 2018

So real.

#5

Swam the 200 free at approx 7:36, bought my ticket at 8:28, and @taylorswift13 came on at 9:02, and I’d do it over and over again if I could😏 @taylornation13 pic.twitter.com/GRK0PrikeC — Kaersten Meitz (@kaerstenmtz) July 8, 2018

Putting that swimmer drive to good use.

#4

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate how inspiring and amazing @arschmitty is??? pic.twitter.com/ceMht9x9Gu — Elizabeth Beisel ⚓ (@ebeisel34) July 8, 2018

We can take more than a moment.

#3

Why don’t more people do this?

#2

More of this, please!

#1

⁦@SteveKerr⁩ seems like you’re just moving down the line so I’m ready to get signed whenever #GoDubs pic.twitter.com/Bevx2Z39xu — Maya DiRado (@MayaDiRado) July 3, 2018

It’s truly amazing that one picture can be so ridiculously relevant.