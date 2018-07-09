Ryosuke Irie Talks Bowman Training Camp with ASU, UGA Men (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BACK FINAL

PSS Record: 52.40, David Plummer (USA), 2016

Ryosuke Irie and Justin Ress kept the theme of extremely close finishes going in the men’s 100 back, as both men swam their fastest times of the season in 53.08 and 53.30 respectively.

Ress had the slight lead at the 50 in 25.80 (with Irie at 25.87), before the three-time Olympic medalist from Japan charged back in 27.21 to take the win by just over two tenths. Irie improves his season-best by a tenth, moving him past Mitch Larkin for 4th in the world this year, while Ress chops off nearly four tenths to move up from 12th to 7th.

Louisville teammates Grigory Tarasevich and Nicolas Albiero took 3rd and 4th.