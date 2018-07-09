Reece Whitley Talks Taper Time, Staying Honest with Training (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 100 BREAST FINAL

PSS Record: 58.86, Adam Peaty (GBR), 2017

The boys in the 100 breast really stepped up with some fast swims, as the top-3 finishers all swam their fastest of the season, and the top-2 went lifetime bests.

Devon Nowicki of Michigan Lakeshore Aquatics dropped a personal best this morning in 1:01.02, and really took out the final hard, actually beating Michael Andrew to the 50m wall in 27.43 to Andrew’s 27.47. Uncharacteristically, Andrew came back on Nowicki, closing in 32.32 to touch in a time of 59.79, lowering his personal best of 59.82 from 2016.

Nowicki went 1:00.00, making him the 3rd fastest American this year behind only Andrew Wilson and M.A., while Reece Whitley dipped under 1:01 for the first time this year in 1:00.78 for 3rd. Evgenii Somov of Louisville also had an impressive showing in 1:01.18 for 4th, his fastest swim ever outside a championship-level meet.