Grant House Putting Pieces Together at ASU (Video)

Reported by James Sutherland.

MEN’S 200 IM FINAL

PSS Record: 1:56.32, Michael Phelps (USA), 2012

The 24-year-old Kalisz picks up his fourth win of the meet and second of the night, thoroughly dominating the men’s 200 IM field with back half splits of 33.57 and 28.91 to be the only one under 2:00 in 1:58.21. That caps an amazing Pro Swim Series performance for him this season, as he went undefeated in both IM events.

Takeharu Fujimori ran down Carson Foster on the breast leg (34.25) after Foster was a full second up at the 100, and managed to hold off the 16-year-old for 2nd in 2:00.22 to Foster’s 2:00.72. That’s a new personal best for Foster, lowering his 2:01.46 from Austin, and maintains his spot at 8th among Americans this year.

Grant House produced yet another PB here for 4th in 2:02.02, and Carson’s older brother Jake was 5th in 2:03.61.