8-Time Worlds Medalist Drattsev Headlines Russia’s OW Roster for Euros

The All-Russia Swimming Federation has named an 11-swimmer open water delegation for this summer’s 2018 European Championships, in addition to an 18-swimmer team for the European Open Water Junior Championships.

Included on the roster is 35-year old open water veteran Evgeny Drattsev, holder of 8 minor medals from FINA World Championship races in open water. He took a bronze in the 25k at last year’s World Championships in Hungary.

He took silver in the 25k and bronze at the 10k at the 2014 European Aquatics Championships, the last edition of this meet that had open water events. He was Russia’s only open water medalist at both those European Championships and the 2017 World Championships.

Kirill Abrosimov, who was 4th in the 5k at last year’s World Championships, and Olympian Anastasiya Krapyvina, who was 6th in the 15k at Worlds, will also make the trip.

The open water portion of this year’s European Championships will be held from August 8th-12th in Glasgow, Scotland at Loch Lomond.

Russian Open Water Team, 2018 European Championships

Men’s

Kirill Abrosimov (Moscow – Yaroslavl region) Adeev Denis (Volgograd Region) Kirill Belyaev (Moscow – Yaroslavl Region) Sergey Bolshakov (Udmurt Republic) Evgeny Drattsev (Moscow – Yaroslavl region) Anton Evsikov (Volgograd region)

Women

Olga Kozydub (KhMAO – Yugra) Sophia Kolesnikova (Chelyabinsk Region) Anastasia Krapivina (Moscow – Lipetsk region) Daria Kulik (KhMAO – Yugra) Maria Novikova (Volgograd Region)

Russian Open Water Team, 2018 Junior World Championships

Juniors Boys (18-19 years)

Kirill Dolgov (Udmurt Republic) Mikhail Lipsky (Tula region) Ilya Okorokov (Tula region)

Young men (16-17 years)

Daniil Orlov (Yaroslavl Region) Danila Nemolochnov (Yaroslavl Region) Nikita Khotko (Yaroslavl Region)

Young men (14-15 years)

Alexander Stepanov (Yaroslavl Region) Egor Wolf (Yaroslavl Region) Ivan Morgun (Volgograd region)

Junior (18-19 years)

Anastasia Basalduk (Moscow region) Daria Volobueva (Tula region) Alisa Skornyakova (Lipetsk region)

Girls (16-17 years old)

Yana Kurtseva (Volgograd region) Ekaterina Sorokina (Perm Territory) Veronika Nikulin (Moscow)

Girls (14-15 years old)