Australian Speedster Cate Campbell: “I’m All About Tokyo 2020”

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Cate Campbell proved once again that she is one of history’s most dangerous women sprinters, clocking yet another sub-53 second, in-season 100m freestyle while competing on night 3 of the Australian Pan Pacific Championships Trials. The 26-year-old split 25.19/27.42 to earn a winning effort of 52.61, not far off of her mark of 52.37 from earlier this year that sits as #2 in the world. Tonight’s stellar effort came from another characteristically slow reaction time of .82 to boot.

Of her performance tonight in South Australia, C1 said, “That was a really good swim, I kind of didn’t really know what to expect coming into it.

“At the moment it’s just me and Shayna [Jack] training in our squad, so she is really pushing me and has stepped up and taken Bronte’s place quite nicely. I’m missing Bronte a little bit and just the two of us makes things tough, but it’s a good mental challenge.”

Sister Bronte is taking a scheduled post-Commonwealth Games break, opting out of these Trials, as well as the Pan Pacific Championships themselves.

Cate, however, is going full-throttle towards Tokyo 2020 where she hopes to qualify for her 4th Olympic Games.

“Every time I get into the pool I want to give it my absolute best. I want it to be a reflection of where I am and the hard work that I’ve put in so I’m definitely not going to slacken off at all for Pan Pacs,” Campbell said.

“One of my big drawcards for Pan Pacs is the fact that we get to check out Tokyo and that for me is really where I’ve got my sights set. I’ve got 2020 vision.

“I’m all about Tokyo 2020 and the fact that Pan Pacs will just be over the road from the new stadium that they’re building. You’ve got the dual Olympic Champions from Canada and the US so really, really tough competition over there.”

C1 currently ranks #1 in the world in the women’s 50m freestyle (23.78) and #2 in the 100m freestyle (52.37). Come Tokyo this summer, C1 will put her speed up against the likes of Japan’s Rikako Ikee, Canada’s Taylor Ruck, as well as her own domestic rivals Jack and Emma McKeon. We’ll see what Americans Campbell has to contend with once the U.S. Nationals take place July 25th – 29th.

All quotes courtesy of Swimming Australia.