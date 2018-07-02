2018 Aussie Pan Pac Trials: Another Sub-53 For Cate Campbell

2018 AUSTRALIAN PAN PACIFIC CHAMPIONSHIP TRIALS

Night 3 of the Pan Pacific Championship Trials for Australia saw another big name drop off of the competitor list. After Olympians Cameron McEvoy, James Magnussen and David McKeon each announced they would be bowing out of these Trials in South Australia, reigning 200m backstroke world champion Emily Seebohm has withdrawn from the competition.

After racing in the women’s 100m breaststroke, an 0ff-event for the backstroke specialist, on night 2, Seebohm led the women’s 100m backstroke field this morning during prelims, producing a mark of 1:00.54. She wound up scratching tonight 100m back final, as well as the rest of the meet due to illness. In that breaststroke race, Seebohm clocked 1:11.32 for 8th overall.

In her stead, young Kaylee McKeown got the job done in the 100m back tonight, registering a Pan Pacs qualifying time of 59.62. That sits beneath the needed 59.82 by .20 and marks the only competitor to dip under the threshold. Runner-up Minna Atherton, reigning junior world record holder, couldn’t crack the minute barrier, settling for silver in 1:00.43. Veteran Holly Barratt rounded out the top 3 in 1:00.81.

The men’s 100m back saw Seebohm’s boyfriend and Olympic silver medalist Mitch Larkin come out on top with a qualifying time as well. He touched in 53.66 to beat the QT by a tenth, although he had already earned spot on the Pan Pacs roster via his performance at the Commonwealth Games (53.18). Bradley Woodward came in 2nd in tonight’s race in 53.89, while Tristan Hollard of Southport represented the 3rd swimmer in a time of 53.98.

The only other Pan Pacs QT seen tonight was by way of Cate Campbell‘s explosive 100m freestyle victory. The 26-year-old split 25.19/27.42 to earn a winning effort of 52.61, not far off of her mark of 52.37 frm earlier this year that sits as #2 in the world. Tonight’s stellar effort came from another characteristically slow reaction time of .82 to boot!

Versatile Emma McKeon had a positive performance as well, with a solid in-season 53.25 for silver, while 19-year-old Chandler swimmer Shayna Jack touched in 54.20 for 3rd. Both Bronte Campbell and Cate have previously earned Pan Pac QTs and McKeon/Jack will most surely get the nod for the relay if not the individual event as well.

Of note, 4th place finisher in the race, Brianna Throssell, opted out of her usual 200m butterfly event to focus on this 100m free instead. Throssell, of West Australia, was an Olympic finalist in the 200m fly, but has been dropping time in the sprint freestyles as of late. Her 54.69 mark tonight checks-in as the 3rd fastest time of her career. Her quickest came with the 54.19 clocked at the Commonwealth Games Trials.

Although 2016 Olympic champion and 2018 Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Kyle Chalmers was in the pool racing the 100m free tonight, his 4th place time of 49.46 reflected the heavy training the teen is under at the moment. After already having qualified for the Pan Pacs in this event, Chalmers saw St. Peters Western Jack Cartwright step up to take gold in a quick 48.33.

Splitting 23.34/24.99, Cartwright nailed the top prize in the only sub-49 second time of the field. His mark sits just .02 shy of the 48.31 QT, but will most likely get the nod from Swimming Australia for Tokyo this summer. Veteran James Roberts earned bronze in 49.21 behind Bond’s Alexander Graham, who touched in 49.05 for silver in tonight’s race.

The men’s and women’s 200m fly were also void of any new Pan Pacs qualifiers. Korean’s An Sehyeon was the fastest swimmer of the women, earning a time of 2:09.85. Behind her, however, was Laura Taylor, the 200m fly Commonwealth Games silver medalist, who touched in 2:10.05. Taylor already earned a Pan Pacs roster spot with that 2:07.39 performance on the Gold Cost.

David Morgan took the men’s 200m fly tonight, touching in 1:56.98, a mark within half a second of the 1:56.36 the 24-year-old notched on the Gold Coast for Commonwealth Games silver.

St. Peters Western took both the men’s and women’s 4x200m freestyle relays tonight, with notable lead-off splits from 3 Aussies. Teen Ariarne Titmus rocked a solid 1:56.02 to give SPW a good start, although they were racing uncontested. On the men’s side, Cartwright doubled up on his impressive 100m free win with a nice 1:47.21 against Griffith University’s Thomas Fraser-Holmes.

Fraser-Holmes, back from suspension, raced in the 200m free last night where he finished a respectable 5th. He touched in 1:48.06 in that final, but scored a lead-off split of 1:47.87 in this relay tonight.