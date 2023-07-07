4 In SwimSwam’s Class of 2024 Levenia Sim Announces Commitment to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Levenia Sim the #4 ranked recruit in the class of 2024 has announced her commitment to continue here academic and athletic careers at Stanford beginning in fall 2024.

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my athletic and academic career at Stanford University!! A huge thank you to Jan and all of my teammates, educators, friends, and family who have helped me reach this dream. I can’t wait for these upcoming years on the farm! GO TREES❤️🌲”

Sim swims for TNT Swimming out of Spanish Fort, Alabama. This past spring, Sim won the 50 back (23.75) and 100 back (51.30) at NCSAs in Orlando. She also finished second in the 50 fly (23.56) and 100 fly (51.69), fourth in the 200 fly (1:56.79) and 200 back (1:55.41) as well as fifth in the 200 IM (1:58.45). Notably, her 50 back, 50 fly, 100 fly, and 200 IM times were lifetime bests.

Sim also has had success at the long course level. She defended her NCSA titles in the 50 and 100 back last summer, adding another win in the 100 fly as well.

Sim has represented the US already at the international level. In June 2022, she swam at Mel Zajac in Canada. There she most notably won the 100 back and was second in the 50 back.

Sim’s best SCY times are:

100 back: 51.03

100 fly: 51.69

200 back: 1:53.53

200 fly: 1:56.56

200 IM: 1:58.45

100 free: 49.26

50 free: 23.20

100 breast: 1:01.15

Sim is a huge pick-up for Stanford. Her 100 back time would have made the ‘A’ final at NCAAs this past season, and her best 100 fly time would have made the ‘B’ final. In addition, her 200 back time was just off of the invite time from this past season.

Sim’s arrival will come as Claire Curzan and Torri Huske return to NCAA competition as both have announced they will be taking an Olympic Redshirt during the 2023-2024 season. Notably, both swimmers were in the NCAA ‘A’ final of the 100 fly this past season and Curzan also made the ‘A’ final of the 100 back.

Stanford commits usually announce their verbal commitments later in the recruiting process due to admissions. Sim was one of four top 20 recruits left to have not announced their commitment yet for next fall. Sim is the first publicly announced commit for the class of 2024. The Stanford women won Pac-12s this past season and went on to finish third at NCAAs.

Levenia Sim‘s older sister Letitia Sim just finished her sophomore season at Michigan. Letitia Sim won the ‘B’ final of the 100 breaststroke at NCAAs this past season, scoring nine points. Letitia Sim was also the #4 ranked recruit in her class.

