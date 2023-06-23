Charlotte Hook Absent from US Trials Psychs After 3rd Place Finish in 2022

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

Stanford rising sophomore and former Junior National Team member Charlotte Hook is absent from the pre-scratch psych sheets for the 2023 US National Championships next week.

Hook, who just finished her first year of collegiate swimming, has a lifetime best of 2:07.87 in the 200 meter fly. That time, swum in 2019, would have made her the 5th seed in the event. More recently, she swam 2:10.64 at the US Open in December, 2:09.24 at Futures last summer, and 2:08.80 at last year’s US Team Trials, which was good for a 3rd place finish. She was .87 seconds away from making the team last year, and with so many teams being chosen this year, she was a strong contender to make a US team this summer, if not the World Championship Team.

That’s especially true after a freshman year where she swam a new personal best of 1:52.48 in the 200 fly mid-season, which dropped about three-tenths of a second off her previous best time. She went on to place 6th in that event at NCAAs.

Hook is a native of Raleigh, North Carolina, where she swam for the TAC Titans alongside her Stanford classmate Claire Curzan.