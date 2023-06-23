Regan Smith Entered In 100 Fly And 200 IM At U.S. Nationals In Addition To Usual Lineup

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

In addition to her usual lineup of the 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly, Regan Smith is also entered in the 100 fly and 200 IM at the 2023 U.S. National Championships—the qualifying meet for the 2023 World Championships. Smith has not raced the 100 fly at a major international team qualification meet since the 2018 U.S. National Championships and has not raced the 200 IM at a major meet since 2017 U.S. Nationals.

Smith, who left Stanford to train with Arizona State under Bob Bowman in August 2022, is better known for being the American record holder in the 100, 200 back, and 200 fly. However, she is also seeded third in the 100 fly with a time of 56.60 and second in the 200 IM with a time of 2:08.48. In fact, Smith is the fastest-performing American woman of 2023 in all of her events except the 50 back.

In the 100 fly, Smith will face stark competition in the form of swimmers like Torri Huske (55.64 PB), Claire Curzan (56.20 PB), Kate Douglass (56.56 PB), and Gretchen Walsh (56.72 PB), who all have best times close to or faster than her own personal best. The path to Worlds qualification in the 200 IM seems clearer, with only Alex Walsh (2:07.13 PB) having been faster than Smith in the last two years. However, names like Leah Hayes (2:08.91) and Douglass (2:09.04) will also be challengers.

However, if Smith qualifies for Worlds in both the 100 fly and 200 IM, she will have to deal with semi-finals and finals of both events being in the same session. In addition, the semifinals of the 100 back also fall on the same night as the 100 back and 200 IM, rendering it unlikely that she swims both the 100 fly and 200 IM in addition to her primary events.

Smith has seen incredible progress in both the 100 fly and 200 IM since moving to Arizona State, having dropped 0.74 seconds in the former event and 4.70 seconds in the latter. However, even without both events, she will do just fine, given that she’s a heavy favorite to win the 100 back, 200 back, and 200 fly at trials (in addition to medaling at Worlds).