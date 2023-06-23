Simone Manuel Absent From U.S. Nationals Psych Sheets

2023 U.S. NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

The release of pre-scratch psych sheets for the 2023 Phillips 66 U.S. National Championships on Thursday night saw the return of one American swimming star in Caeleb Dressel, but another is missing from the entry list.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel will miss her second World Championships in a row after dealing with overtraining syndrome (OTS) in the lead-up to the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

The 26-year-old American record holder announced she was moving to Tempe in late August after taking a break from swimming, joining Bob Bowman‘s stacked pro group at Arizona State. Manuel returned to racing casually during ASU’s dual meet against Wisconsin last October, posting times that were right in line with the majority of her dual meet swims during her collegiate career at Stanford.

In January, she returned to high-level racing at the Pro Swim Series stop in Knoxville with a 25.19 50 free and 54.81 100 free. Manuel ended up clocking season-best times of 25.18 and 54.50 in the 50 free and 100 free at the Pro Swim Series stops in Fort Lauderdale (March) and Mission Viejo (May), respectively. She ended up racing at all four stops of the Pro Swim Series.

At her most recent meet, the Sun Devil Open in early June, she went 25.22 in the 50 free and 54.93 in the 100 free.

Manuel’s season bests would have seeded her 13th and 14th in the 50 free (25.18) and 100 free (54.50), respectively, had she entered those events at U.S. Nationals. She holds the American records in both events at 23.97 and 52.04.

Manuel has won a whopping 16 medals at the LCM World Championships, including 11 gold. She also currently holds the world record in the women’s LCM 4×100 medley relay, where she provided a blistering 51.86 anchor split.

U.S. Nationals serves as a selection meet to decide the U.S. rosters for the 2023 World Championships, World Junior Championships, LEN U-23 European Championships, and Pan American Games.