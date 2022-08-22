Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Manuel Moving to ASU Pro Group to Train Under Bowman

Olympic Gold medalist and American Record holder Simone Manuel announced via her Instagram that she’s made the decision to move to Arizona in order to train at the Arizona State pro group under head coach Bob Bowman.
After a long and much needed break, I have made major changes. I’m excited to announce that I will be training at ASU under the guidance of Bob Bowman and the coaching staff at ASU! – Simone Manuel via IG
Manuel has been out of competition since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, where she competed in the U.S. women’s 4×100 free relay and the individual women’s 50 free. Her journey to get onto the Olympic Team was a tenuous one, as Manuel revealed at the U.S. Olympic Trials last June that she had been diagnosed with Overtraining Syndrome, a condition in which the training one is doing outpaces their body’s ability to recover. OTS can have long-lasting effects, and we’ve seen Manuel pull back in her training and step away from competition since then.
Earlier this year, Manuel had made a stop in Tennessee to train with the pro group there under Matt Kredich. It’s unclear how long Manuel was there, but while there she was seen posing in training sessions with the other Tennessee pros. In the time since she was initially spotted at Tennesse, Manuel has posted a number of home workout videos on her Instagram account.
It would appear the 5-time Olympic medalist is feeling ready to dive back into things head first, as she’s now heading off to Bowman.
The Arizona State pro group has suddenly become one of the largest pro groups in the country. Recently, Olympic Gold medalist Chase Kalisz, Olympic Silver medalist Jay Litherland, and perennial U.S. National Team member Sierra Schmidt announced they were making the move to ASU to train under Bowman. On the same day, World Record holder Regan Smith announced she had made the decision to forgo her remaining athletic eligibility at Stanford and will be turning pro and moving to ASU to train with Bowman.
As far as Manuel goes, she’ll have a training partner in fellow Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Olivia Smoliga, who made the move to ASU last fall. Smoliga is a sprint free and backstroke specialist, which would seemingly indicate she and Manuel will have a lot of overlap in their training. The ASU pro group also features men’s sprinter Ryan Held, who moved to Tempe earlier this year. In all, the sprint group featuring Manuel, Smoliga, and Held represents 8 Olympic medals, all of which have been won in sprint events. They also have won 24 LC World Championships medals between them.
Manuel has won 5 Olympic medals in her career. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won Gold in the women’s 100 free and 4×100 medley relay, as well as Silver in the 50 free and 4×100 free relay. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, Manuel helped the American squad to a Bronze medal in the women’s 4×100 free relay.
Manuel has also won a whopping 16 LC World Championships medals, 11 of which were Gold. She currently holds the American Records in the women’s LCM 50 free (23.97) and 100 free (52.04). Manuel also currently holds the World Record in the women’s LCM 4×100 medley relay, where she provided a blistering 51.86 anchor split.
If Bowman can get this whole group to be successful, what a feat that would be.
Whatever happens from here on out, she’s an Olympic champ in the 100 free, not too shabby.
There is no Pro group at Stanford
I think one factor that shouldn’t be overlooked for a pro not staying at Stanford is the cost of living in the bay. Tempe is waaaayyyy more affordable, and for an athlete that wasn’t on the national team this year, hasn’t had any prize money in a while, and who knows where her sponsorships are at after a year+ of not competing, that can’t be overlooked.
Simone and Katie did not leave because of cost of living. Simone trained at Stanford her entire collegiate and pro career. In fact, based on the video she posted, she’s been in Palo Alto all this time until moving to Arizona.
Tempe has increased a lot too. Idk where the pros live in the valley but costs have Trippeled in the last 5 years in Tempe.
Been checking everyday for a while now to get some Simone news and was beginning to fear she was done with it.
So I’m relieved and so hyped for what’s to come from her.
Wishing her all the best and even more success in her second act. Seeing her back at the mix of the top women sprinters would be really exciting.
who’s next 👀👀👀
Im gonna guess Kathleen Baker pops up here in like a week
Kathleen baker could very well pop up with Dave Marsh at Cal! Teri is out… Marsh is in.
Probably MA or King Kyle
WOW! Wishing ALL best to Simone. I wish her complete recovery and renewal. What an incredible swimmer. TBH I was worried that she retired. All I will say is that USA Swimming and World swimming is damn lucky to have her in the sport. People won’t say it but I do believe that she was training towards the 100 free WR before the pandemic hit. I think she had a good chance. I think the pandemic put a panic into training to meet goals for the postponed Olympics and then the overcompensation in training = OTS. What are other people’s thoughts on this?