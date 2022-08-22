Olympic Gold Medalist Simone Manuel Moving to ASU Pro Group to Train Under Bowman

Olympic Gold medalist and American Record holder Simone Manuel announced via her Instagram that she’s made the decision to move to Arizona in order to train at the Arizona State pro group under head coach Bob Bowman.

After a long and much needed break, I have made major changes. I’m excited to announce that I will be training at ASU under the guidance of Bob Bowman and the coaching staff at ASU! – Simone Manuel via IG

Manuel has been out of competition since the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, where she competed in the U.S. women’s 4×100 free relay and the individual women’s 50 free. Her journey to get onto the Olympic Team was a tenuous one, as Manuel revealed at the U.S. Olympic Trials last June that she had been diagnosed with Overtraining Syndrome, a condition in which the training one is doing outpaces their body’s ability to recover. OTS can have long-lasting effects, and we’ve seen Manuel pull back in her training and step away from competition since then.

Earlier this year, Manuel had made a stop in Tennessee to train with the pro group there under Matt Kredich. It’s unclear how long Manuel was there, but while there she was seen posing in training sessions with the other Tennessee pros. In the time since she was initially spotted at Tennesse, Manuel has posted a number of home workout videos on her Instagram account.

It would appear the 5-time Olympic medalist is feeling ready to dive back into things head first, as she’s now heading off to Bowman.

The Arizona State pro group has suddenly become one of the largest pro groups in the country. Recently, Olympic Gold medalist Chase Kalisz, Olympic Silver medalist Jay Litherland, and perennial U.S. National Team member Sierra Schmidt announced they were making the move to ASU to train under Bowman. On the same day, World Record holder Regan Smith announced she had made the decision to forgo her remaining athletic eligibility at Stanford and will be turning pro and moving to ASU to train with Bowman.

As far as Manuel goes, she’ll have a training partner in fellow Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020 Olympian Olivia Smoliga, who made the move to ASU last fall. Smoliga is a sprint free and backstroke specialist, which would seemingly indicate she and Manuel will have a lot of overlap in their training. The ASU pro group also features men’s sprinter Ryan Held, who moved to Tempe earlier this year. In all, the sprint group featuring Manuel, Smoliga, and Held represents 8 Olympic medals, all of which have been won in sprint events. They also have won 24 LC World Championships medals between them.

Manuel has won 5 Olympic medals in her career. At the 2016 Rio Olympics, she won Gold in the women’s 100 free and 4×100 medley relay, as well as Silver in the 50 free and 4×100 free relay. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last summer, Manuel helped the American squad to a Bronze medal in the women’s 4×100 free relay.

Manuel has also won a whopping 16 LC World Championships medals, 11 of which were Gold. She currently holds the American Records in the women’s LCM 50 free (23.97) and 100 free (52.04). Manuel also currently holds the World Record in the women’s LCM 4×100 medley relay, where she provided a blistering 51.86 anchor split.