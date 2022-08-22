Siobhan Haughey Punches 4:08 400 Free National Record In Comeback Meet

2022 HONG KONG OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, August 19th – Sunday, August 21st

Victoria Park Swimming Pool, Hong Kong

LCM (50m)

Results

Multi-Olympic medalist Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong competed at her nation’s Open Swimming Championships over the weekend.

We reported how the former University of Michigan Wolverine already put up a super solid time 1:56.47 in the 200m freestyle, indicating that she has come back to form since incurring an ankle injury this past May.

Then on Sunday, Haughey logged a new lifetime best in the women’s 400m free. The 24-year-old produced a time of 4:08.64 to not only take the domestic gold but also notch a new Hong Kong national record with her victory.

Entering this meet, Haughey’s career-quickest and national standard stood at the 4:10.87 she produced in May of 2021.

Also over the weekend, Haughey led off her South China Athletic Association’s women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Haughey punched a strong lead-off of 53.97.

Haughey withdrew from this year’s World Championships, which means the star’s last time competing was the FINA Short Course World Championships last December in Abu Dhabi.

On her performance at these Open Championships, Haughey said post-race, “Actually, I didn’t expect much from the Hong Kong Championships, I’ve been away from competition for a long time, but the record I broke in the 400m free means my previous training worked.

“I’ve been working hard with the physiotherapists on a daily basis since my injury, and I can say that it is no longer a problem. My training has returned to normal.