Siobhan Haughey Hits 1:56.47 200 Free In Hong Kong Comeback Meet

2022 HONG KONG OPEN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, August 19th – Sunday, August 21st

Victoria Park Swimming Pool, Hong Kong

LCM (50m)

Results Pending

The 2022 Hong Kong Open Swimming Championships kicked off this weekend, with national record holder Siobhan Haughey back in the water.

The 24-year-old former University of Michigan Wolverine is competing once again after having pulled out of this year’s World Championships to tend to her ankle injury incurred this past May. In Budapest, Haughey was the top seed in both the 100m and 200m freestyle, the events in which she took silver at the 2020 Olympic Games.

Here on her home turf, Haughey already nailed a quick time of 1:56.47 in the 200m free to put herself on top of the podium. Opening in 56.75 and closing in 59.72, Haughey’s performance was a solid swim, representing the only restult in the field to get under the 2:00 threshold.

Additionally, Haughey’s mark easily clears the just-released minimum qualification time of 1:58.66 set by FINA for the 2023 World Championships in Fukuoka, Japan. She had already qualified for this year’s Short Course World Championships via her performances in Tokyo.

For perspective, her 1:56.47 here would have placed 4th in the 2022 World Championships final in Budapest. Haughey owns the Hong Kong national standard in the 1:53.92 en route to finishing as runner-up in Tokyo.

Haughey is set to race the 400m freestyle event here in Hong Kong with that event taking place tomorrow, Sunday, August 21st.