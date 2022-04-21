Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Swimming Releases Psych Sheets For International Team Trials

Comments: 37

2022 PHILLIPS 66 INTERNATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

The wait is over as the psych sheets for the U.S. International Team Trials were released on Thursday afternoon.

The competition will serve as the qualifying meet for the 2022 World Championships and Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Racing kicks off on Tuesday, April 26 and concludes on Saturday, April 30 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Some of the entries from the top U.S. athletes come as expected, with Caeleb Dressel entering the men’s 50, 100 and 200 freestyle to go along with the 50 and 100 butterfly, while Katie Ledecky takes on the women’s 200, 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle.

Michael Andrew and Claire Curzan have entered seven events apiece, with Andrew in fact on the entry list for the 200 IM despite stating it would not be his focus at the competition.

Andrew is currently on the psych sheet in the men’s 50 free, 50 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly and 200 IM, while Curzan is in the women’s 50 free, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 50 fly and 100 fly.

In the 400 IM, Chase Kalisz is notably entered despite rumors that he’s shifting his focus away from the event this year, while Alex Walsh won’t race the women’s event despite winning the NCAA title in the short course pool last month. Walsh will race the 200 IM, 200 free and 100 breast in Greensboro.

Melanie Margalis is also not entered in the 400 IM.

Walsh’s UVA teammate Kate Douglass has entered six events: 50 free, 100 free, 200 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly and 200 IM. Douglass is the current NCAA champion in three of those events (50 free, 200 breast, 100 fly) and the reigning Olympic bronze medalist in another (200 IM).

Some noteworthy names not entered include Simone ManuelAllison SchmittJacob PebleyMichael ChadwickKevin CordesKathleen BakerJack Conger and Katie McLaughlin.

In This Story

37
Noah
8 seconds ago

How many swimmers were there per event at Omaha? 30-40ish seems pretty low, but I'm not sure.

0
0
Reply
Just A Swammer
2 minutes ago

Some interesting things I saw at first glance some might have missed.

-Cody Miller is only entered in the 100 breast.
-No Max McHugh
-No Erica Sullivan

1
0
Reply
backstrokebro
25 minutes ago

More fun facts from psych sheet:

  • At 22, Bobby Finke is the oldest guy entered in the 1500. tied with Trey Freeman and Will Roberts for oldest in the 800
  • Curzan is entered in 7 events, as are Andrew and Urlando. Smoliga, Douglas, Casas, Huske are all entered in 6. Dressel, Flickinger in 5
8
-1
Reply
Spectatorn
Reply to  backstrokebro
4 minutes ago

Urlando in 8 events – 100 free, 200 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 200 fly, 50 back, 100 back, 200 IM

1
0
Reply
Gulliver's Swimming Travels
27 minutes ago

Anyone know if/where this will be televised? I'm trying to see if I have any free trials left for live TV add ons. 🤪

2
0
Reply
swimmer
33 minutes ago

no anna elendt is that bc shes competing for germany?

0
-1
Reply
fred
Reply to  swimmer
25 minutes ago

she's german not american

4
0
Reply
Horninco
Reply to  swimmer
23 minutes ago

yup

0
0
Reply
swimmer
34 minutes ago

is pash not entered because maybe she is competing for germany at worlds?

0
0
Reply
Sunny
Reply to  swimmer
33 minutes ago

Kelly Pash is from Indiana. You're think of Anna Elendt.

3
0
Reply
swimmer
Reply to  Sunny
32 minutes ago

yea i was sorry

1
0
Reply
Sunny
Reply to  swimmer
32 minutes ago

Yes, she's German.

0
0
Reply
backstrokebro
35 minutes ago

with Cordes, Prenot, and Wilson gone, and Fallon, Roy, and Whitley seemingly not racing this meet, this will be Licon's time to shine in the 200 breast. Gonna call that he makes the team here.

8
0
Reply
Ghost
Reply to  backstrokebro
5 minutes ago

Probably not a reach, probably a safe bet!

0
0
Reply
swimmer
35 minutes ago

no bryce mefford either

0
0
Reply

