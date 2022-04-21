USA Swimming Releases Psych Sheets For International Team Trials

2022 PHILLIPS 66 INTERNATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

The wait is over as the psych sheets for the U.S. International Team Trials were released on Thursday afternoon.

The competition will serve as the qualifying meet for the 2022 World Championships and Junior Pan Pacific Championships. Racing kicks off on Tuesday, April 26 and concludes on Saturday, April 30 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

Some of the entries from the top U.S. athletes come as expected, with Caeleb Dressel entering the men’s 50, 100 and 200 freestyle to go along with the 50 and 100 butterfly, while Katie Ledecky takes on the women’s 200, 400, 800 and 1500 freestyle.

Michael Andrew and Claire Curzan have entered seven events apiece, with Andrew in fact on the entry list for the 200 IM despite stating it would not be his focus at the competition.

Andrew is currently on the psych sheet in the men’s 50 free, 50 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly and 200 IM, while Curzan is in the women’s 50 free, 100 free, 50 back, 100 back, 200 back, 50 fly and 100 fly.

In the 400 IM, Chase Kalisz is notably entered despite rumors that he’s shifting his focus away from the event this year, while Alex Walsh won’t race the women’s event despite winning the NCAA title in the short course pool last month. Walsh will race the 200 IM, 200 free and 100 breast in Greensboro.

Melanie Margalis is also not entered in the 400 IM.

Walsh’s UVA teammate Kate Douglass has entered six events: 50 free, 100 free, 200 breast, 50 fly, 100 fly and 200 IM. Douglass is the current NCAA champion in three of those events (50 free, 200 breast, 100 fly) and the reigning Olympic bronze medalist in another (200 IM).

Some noteworthy names not entered include Simone Manuel, Allison Schmitt, Jacob Pebley, Michael Chadwick, Kevin Cordes, Kathleen Baker, Jack Conger and Katie McLaughlin.