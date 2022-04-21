Michael Andrew Enters Seven Events, Including 200 IM, At U.S. Trials

2022 PHILLIPS 66 INTERNATIONAL TEAM TRIALS

It should come as no surprise, but Michael Andrew has entered a whopping seven events for the upcoming U.S. International Team Trials.

Among the entries is the 200 IM, an event that Andrew isn’t sure he’ll actually race in Greensboro but maintains that it’s his long-term focus moving into 2024 and beyond.

The 200 IM is one of three events in which Andrew qualified for the U.S. Olympic team in last summer, having won the event in Omaha before placing fifth in Tokyo. He also qualified for the Olympic team in the 100 breast and 50 free.

In addition to the 200 IM, the 23-year-old has also entered in the 50 free, 50 back, 50 breast, 100 breast, 50 fly and 100 fly.

At the 2018 U.S. Nationals, the last time American swimmers raced in a selection meet that included the stroke 50s, Andrew won four events, including the 50 free, 50 breast and 50 fly, and went on to make the final of all four 50s at the 2019 World Championships.

While racing in all seven of the events he’s entered is unlikely, here’s how Andrew’s potential schedule would play out over the five-day meet (note that there are no semis and all events are same-day prelims/finals):

Tuesday, April 26 – Day 1

Off

Wednesday, April 27 – Day 2

50 fly

Thursday, April 28 – Day 3

100 fly

50 breast

50 back

Friday, April 29 – Day 4

100 breast

Saturday, April 30 – Day 5

200 IM

50 free

The schedule certainly doesn’t work in Andrew’s favor, especially with three events coming back-to-back-to-back on Day 3.

He’s already stated that the 50 free, 100 breast and 100 fly are his primary focuses this year, indicating the 50 breast, 50 back and 200 IM are the events he’ll potentially opt out of at the competition.

While racing the 50 breast is likely a priority for Andrew at the World Championships, a first or second-place finish in the 100 breast would likely earn him a spot in the event in Budapest if he didn’t race it in Greensboro (only the winners of the stroke 50s qualify in those events for Worlds). But the projected timeline for finals that day has the 50 breast scheduled 15 minutes after the conclusion of the 100 fly, and Andrew is no stranger to quick turnarounds.

See the full psych sheet here.