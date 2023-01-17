New Video Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at Simone Manuel’s OTS Diagnosis

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel opened up about her experience with Overtraining Syndrome (OTS) during a documentary short produced by TOGETHXR, a new media company founded by Manuel, Alex Morgan, Sue Bird, and Chloe Kim.

The YouTube video’s release on Friday coincided with Manuel’s return to competition at the Pro Swim Series stop last weekend in Knoxville, Tennessee, her first high-level race since the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. OTS is a condition in which an athlete experiences fatigue and a declining performance in their sport despite continued or increased training.

Manuel first revealed her diagnosis with OTS after failing to advance to the final of the women’s 100 freestyle, the event in which she won 2016 Olympic gold and back-to-back World Championship titles in 2017 and 2019. In the new feature, the 26-year-old sprint specialist gives viewers a behind-the-scenes look at the lead-up to her diagnosis as she dealt with pressures from Olympic preparation, the COVID-19 pandemic and an expectation to be the voice of the Black community.

“My training was going pretty well until the pandemic hit,” Manuel said. “Pools got shut down fairly quickly just like everything else. What are we doing? What’s the solution? Are the Olympics happening? When is it going to happen?

“I think I had maybe two or three days off before we found that backyard pool, and I just continued to train,” she said. “I was then being asked to speak on these panels. How can we support our Black community? How can we diversify the sport of swimming?

“Being an athlete who was trying to focus on the Olympics, it was my job to work and continue to train. But also then be asked to continue to put my emotions on the line for other people to somehow be entertained by it. It was just a really tough time for me. Because I was training so hard and never took a break, I think my body just ended up crashing.”

In January of 2021, Manuel had at an intrasquad swim meet at Stanford, and she didn’t feel like herself. She told her coach that she wasn’t happy with her times. Looking back, she now says she regrets letting her coach dismiss her concerns.

“I kind of go to my coach and I’m like, ‘I don’t feel good about these performances,’” Manuel recalled. “And he’s like, ‘Oh, you’re doing fine. You’ll feel better soon.’ So I just kind of brush it off and continue to move on.

“I like to think of myself as someone who has a high swimming IQ, so I’m very aware of what’s going on with my body,” she added. “I just knew that things were off. My stroke wasn’t feeling the same. My rhythm was off. And I remember having conversations with my coach and asking him, ‘Well, how do you think I’m training?’ ‘Oh, you’re training really well. This is the best training I’ve ever seen you have.’ And I’m like, ‘But my times are slower.’ I wish I would have just told him, ‘No, I’m not going to come in.’”

By the time March of 2021 rolled around and she attended the Pro Swim Series in San Antonio, she couldn’t even compete in all of her events because her body couldn’t handle it.

“I was just sore,” Manuel said. “I couldn’t get my heart rate down. I wasn’t sleeping, and ended up going to the doctor, and the doctor tells me that I’m overtrained.”

Manuel says she kept training for a while after her initial diagnosis per coach’s instructions until her doctor decided she needed to take a three-week break or else she might not even make it to Olympic Trials.

“It really was just about damage control,” she said. “I continued to train for a while per my coach’s instructions and my progress continued to decline. My doctor decided that I needed to take a three-week break or I wasn’t even going to make it to Olympic Trials.”

After discussing her OTS diagnosis at Olympic Trials that summer, she then had to deal with those who didn’t believe her.

“People didn’t believe that I actually was overtrained,” Manuel said. “People said that I was distracted by all my other sponsor obligations, and that’s why I didn’t perform well. That I became lazy and my success went to my head. It’s really hard to be vulnerable in that space because it’s so easy for people to say they don’t believe me. I don’t get the empathy or understanding that I deserve.”

Manuel bounced back following a disappointing performance in the 100 free and qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in the 50 free. But she admitted that her second trip to the Olympics was not fun for her.

“I ended up winning that and making the team, but Tokyo was not fun — at all,” Manuel said. “I don’t think I would have declined my spot to go to the Olympics, but I didn’t expect it to be that hard. I just wasn’t prepared for what that would be like to go watch people in the 100 free, to not be on relays that I had been on for years. It’s really hard to step up on the starting blocks or the starting line and know that you’re not prepared at all. It’s like, ‘Why am I even here?’

“I hate admitting that, because I’m someone who, if I have a lane, I have a possibility of winning this because I’m so competitive,” she added. “But also it’s because I’m prepared.”

After placing 11th in the 50 free semifinals in Tokyo, Manuel was overwhelmed with disappointment. But now she’s taking the experience as a learning lesson headed into the next chapter of her swimming career.

“Anybody knows me knows that I am a fighter,” she said. “And to know that I had nothing left, it hurt me a lot.

“I don’t think enough competitive fire in me could have allowed me to make the final in the 50 free,” said Manuel, who still took home her fifth Olympic medal with a bronze in the women’s 4×100 free relay. “I distinctly remember going back to the team area, taking off my swimsuit, and just crying. If I was healthy, I was going and winning six medals. I only was going home with one? I was just really hurt by the whole experience.

“What I experienced with the Olympics and being overtrained was unfortunate, but definitely was a learning experience for me in multiple ways. Just how I want to protect my body physically, but also mentally.

“Reconnecting with the ones you love is extremely important. I think I’ve sacrificed a lot, but in order to continue to be happy in this sport, I want to spend more time with my family.

“Going into the next chapter of swimming would be trying to block out all the noise,” Manuel reflected. “I just want to swim with no pressure or expectations from anybody, even myself. Which I don’t know what that looks like, but I think that’s what’s next for me and that’s definitely going to be the focus: falling back in love with this sport and just being happy doing it. And then get back to competing on the highest level and hopefully winning some more medals.”

At last weekend’s Pro Swim Series, Manuel placed third in the 50 free (25.19) behind Olympic teammates Abbey Weitzeil (24.74) and Erika Brown (24.94) and ahead of another Olympian, Olivia Smoliga (25.33). Manuel has been training with Bob Bowman’s pro group at Arizona State since last August.