Kean Makes History, Captures Program’s First-Ever NJAC Women’s Swimming Title

Saturday, January 14, 2023

Ewing, N.J.

Courtesy: NJAC Sports

EWING, NJ — The Kean women’s swimming squad made history on Saturday at Packer Hall, capturing the program’s first-ever NJAC title with a convincing 150-112 win over 17-time conference champion TCNJ.

The crown came in just the Cougars’ sixth season after the program was restarted in the 2017-18 season.

In the history of the NJAC swimming records, dating back to the 1986-87 season, only two schools have ever won the title, Rowan and TCNJ. Today the Cougars changed that as they finished off their undefeated conference slate to improve to 5-0 this season and 8-0 overall.

“Historic win for the program,” stated head coach Chris Swenson. “We’ve got an incredible group of women that absolutely deserved this win today! I’m so proud of them and can’t wait to see what comes next for this team!”

In today’s action Kean jumped out on top in the first event as the relay team of Ashley Konz, Teagan Powell, Abby Burns, and Emma Bellars earned first place points with a time of 1:51.71. The second relay team of Brianna Shaw, Naomee Miller, Taylor Jaconson, and Vivian Ravines got just edged out and finished in third place to earn the Cougars critical points early.

The Cougars took first and second place in the 200 free, 100 breaststroke, 200 fly, 200 breaststroke, and 200 IM.

Highlighting the action, Burns earned first place points in the 200 free (2:01.16) and 100 fly (1:00.30). Newcomer Miller finished first in the 200 breaststroke (2:29.82) and 200 IM (2:16.07). Shaw took tops in the 200 fly (2:15.28) and Powell in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.55). Jacobson rounded out the first place finishes with a time of 5:29.91 in the 500 free.