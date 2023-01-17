NC Swim Coach Jeremy Gregory Removed from SafeSport Database

Two-time North Carolina senior coach of the year Jeremy Gregory is no longer listed in the U.S. Center for SafeSport’s database of banned individuals.

Gregory was issued an interim suspension by USA Swimming in July of 2021 pending a SafeSport investigation into alleged misconduct, but that sanction now appears to have been lifted. He most recently worked at Mecklenburg Swim Association (MSA), where he was accused of violating a code of conduct “relating to inappropriate texting and communication.”

“Unfortunately there was some behavior that gave us absolutely no choice in the matter,” MSA head coach Peter Perers wrote in an email to the team explaining Gregory’s dismissal.

The Charlotte Observer spoke with two people with knowledge of the situation who said Gregory was also fired at his previous job coaching the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg (ATOM) for verbally abusing multiple swimmers. ATOM head coach and CEO Shaynah Jerrell said at the time there was not enough information to report Gregory to USA Swimming.

Gregory coached five Olympic Trials qualifiers with ATOM and was named North Carolina Swimming Senior Coach of the Year in 2018 and 2019. The Queens University of Charlotte graduate joined MSA in February of 2020 immediately after his departure from ATOM.

Based on our previous reporting of SafeSport’s investigative process, an interim ban can be handed out at any point during the investigation of an allegation. An interim measure typically requires a separate hearing.

Former James Madison diving coach John Wolsh was also removed from SafeSport’s disciplinary database after being listed for allegations of misconduct last September.