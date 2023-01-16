Ryan Held Did Golden Goggles, Finished his Masters, and Got Married all in One Month

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

January 11-14, 2023

Knoxville, Tennessee

LCM (50 meters)

Prelims/Finals Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST) Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM

Olympic champion Ryan Held takes us through his whirlwind December (which actually started in November) with Golden Goggles in New York City. From there, he went home for Thanksgiving while completing coursework for his master’s degree. After completing all of his coursework at the beginning of December, he had wedding prep, his wedding, and his honeymoon, then celebrated Christmas. Held said it was a hard first week of training once he got back into the swing of things in the pool, but that the second week actually went quite well, being in a relatively stress-free state of mine after a very busy few weeks.