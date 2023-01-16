Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Abbey Weitzeil on Cal OTC Training: “I’m really happy with the work that we put in”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

  • January 11-14, 2023
  • Knoxville, Tennessee
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Prelims/Finals
    • Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
    • Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
  • Meet Central
  • Live Results

Cal’s Abbey Weitzeil had a strong showing in Knoxville, taking wins in the 50 fly and 50 free as well as posting the top time in the 100 free (53.6) before scratching the final and heading home early. Weitzeil said she was pleased with the work that she put in at the Olympic Training Center with the rest of the Cal team prior to coming to Knoxville. Weitzeil is currently training in the Cal pro group, which includes Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, and Sean Grieshop, and bouncing from sprint to mid-group in terms of her training regimen.

