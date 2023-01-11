Streaming Information + All the Links for the 2023 Pro Swim Series – Knoxville

TYR PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

The first stop of the 2023 Pro Swim Series is set to kick-off Wednesday in Knoxville, Tennessee. Here’s how you can catch all of the action!

Important Links:

Streaming information:

USA Swimming will be continuing to stream all of the prelims sessions live on its website, USASwimming.org beginning at 9 am EST. In addition, the streams for the finals sessions on Wednesday and Saturday will also be available exclusively on USA Swimming starting at 4 pm EST on Wednesday and 6 pm EST on Saturday.

The finals sessions on Thursday and Friday will be shown on NBC’s Peacock streaming platform live at 6 pm EST. Currently, Peacock only allows Premium members to view USA Swimming events. The same streaming option was used for the US Open early last month after NBC discontinued the Olympic Channel in September, which previously aired many of these events.

NBC will also be showing delayed airings of some of the sessions on both its primary network and its secondary station, CNBC. Delayed showings of two of the sessions will air on CNBC on Saturday at 11:30 am EST and 1:00 pm EST. Another delayed airing will be shown on NBC at 3:00 PM on Sunday after the event has already concluded.

