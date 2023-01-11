Legacy Badger Sam Lorenz (2024) Sends Verbal Commitment to Wisconsin

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Sam Lorenz from Thiensville, Wisconsin, has announced his verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Wisconsin-Madison for 2024-25. He will follow in the footsteps of his father, Charles Lorenz, who was an Academic All-Big Ten swimmer for the Badgers in the 1990s.

“I am super excited to be a second generation Badger swimmer!”

Lorenz is a junior at Homestead High School in Mequon. He swims year-round with Schroeder YMCA in Brown Deer and specializes in backstroke. We named him to the “Best of the Rest” section of our Way Too Early list of top recruits from the high school class of 2024.

At the YMCA Short Course National Championships in March, Lorenz had an outstanding performance, finaling in all his events (12th in the 50 free, 6th in the 100 back, and 6th in the 200 back) and earning lifetime bests in the 50/100 free and 50/100/200 back.

In July, he competed at Minneapolis Sectionals, where he clocked PBs in the LCM 50 free (23.99), 100 free (53.76), and 100 back (56.64). From there, he went on to Speedo Junior Nationals in Irvine, where he swam the 50 free, 100 back, and 200 back. He placed eighth in the 100 back and clocked PBs in the 100 back (56.38) and 200 back (2:09.57). Thanks to his 56.38 in the 100m back, Lorenz scored an invitation to USA Swimming’s 2022 National Select Camp, which was held in October at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

Lorenz wrapped up a strong 2022 at U.S. Open in November. Competing in the 50 free and 100/200 back, he finaled in the 100 back (18th place, 56.87) and took home new PBs in the LCM 50 free (23.96) and 200 back (2:08.80).

Best SCY times:

50 back – 22.53

100 back – 48.37

200 back – 1:46.61

50 free – 20.51

200 free – 46.55

Lorenz’s best 200 back time would have score in the C final at 2022 Big Ten Men’s Championships, and he was within a few hundredths of getting a second swim in the 100 back (it took 48.34 to make it into the C final).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.