Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

David Curtiss Describes NC State Winter Training, “Ladder Set”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

  • January 11-14, 2023
  • Knoxville, Tennessee
  • LCM (50 meters)
  • Prelims/Finals
    • Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
    • Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
  • Meet Central
  • Live Results

Coming off of the first senior international meet of his career in Melbourne, NC State sophomore David Curtiss took the win in Knoxville in his pet event, the 50 free. A self-proclaimed long course swimmer, Curtiss said that short course worlds were a big learning curve for him that helped his development as an elite athlete a lot. He also gives us a look into the work that NC State put in during their Christmas training.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!