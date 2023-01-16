Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Katie Grimes on How To Survive A 4-Week Training Camp at the OTC

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Newly-turned 17-year-old Katie Grimes had a solid weekend in Knoxville, logging top-3 finishes in the 200 fly, 200 back, 400 IM, 400 free, 800 free, and 1500 free. Next up for Grimes will be a massive training stint at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, a trip Grimes says will be just over 4 weeks. Not only is that a long time to be at elevation but also a lot of time spent in a place that’s sole purpose is to train. Grimes gives her take on how to make it through the camp mentally as well as physically.

5
Xman
10 minutes ago

Came to comment about how school works? Saw other comments… anyone care to explain how this works beyond homeschooling, and online school (which could mean doing bare minimum to pass a GED).

Most of the colleges with the top programs are pretty difficult to get into via GPA and SAT and the courses are hard for real majors.

Caleb
Reply to  Xman
50 seconds ago

Colleges see a lot of homeschoolers these days. I would guess that most good online curricula are on par with the snazzy high schools that many (most) top HS swimmers come from.

Irish415
46 minutes ago

Question. How does a 4 week OTC camp in March work with a high school academic curriculum? Home schooled? Tutors?

Bailey
1 hour ago

Does she not have school?

Coleman Hodges
Reply to  Bailey
1 hour ago

Many (if not all) of the high schoolers in Ron’s elite group at Sandpipers are home-schooled/do online school

