Chase Kalisz Describes Depth of ASU Training Group

If you didn’t already see it, Olympic champion Chase Kalisz is putting in more yards in the pool than he ever has in his career. In this video, Kalisz breakdown why he has so much trust in Bowman’s process and how the Arizona State training environment has helped him get through this tough training block. Kalisz says the depth of the ASU training group is immense so that if you’re not bringing your A-Game to workout, someone else will be nipping at your heels or even beating you in the workout, even if they aren’t always at the top of the food chain.

