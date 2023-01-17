Aaron Shackell Hits 1:34.8 200 FR Personal Best at Carmel Winter Invite (Day 2+3 Recap)

2023 CSC Winter Invitational

Friday-Sunday, January 13-15, 2023

IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

SCY (25 yards)

Prelims/finals format

Results on MeetMobile “2023 CSC Winter Invitational”

FINAL RESULTS (PDF)

The 2023 Carmel Swim Club Winter Invitational is in the books. If you missed our day 1 recap, you can find it here.

Through the final two days of the meet, Carmel’s Aaron Shackell and Sean Sullivan cleaned up in the open boys events. Shackell posted two lifetime bests in on Saturday and Sunday. In the boys 50 free, he swam a 20.32, dipping under his previous best of 20.44, which he had just swum at Winter Juniors East last month. He also won the boys 200 free in 1:34.88, getting under 1:35 for the first time in his career.

Shackell, a Cal recruit, was right on his personal bests in his other events as well. He took the boys 100 free in 43.90, which comes in just 0.27 seconds off his personal best of 43.63. In the 100 fly, Shackell clocked a 47.18 to win the race, touching just 0.14 seconds off his best time. Shackell also won the 200 fly in 1:45.50, which is about a second off his lifetime best in that event.

Sullivan posted a lifetime best in the 100 fly, finishing second behind Shackell with a 47.89. That performance marks Sullivan’s first time under 48 seconds in the 100 fly. He also came in second behind Shackell in the 50 free, where he swam a 20.75. Sullivan has been 20.25 before.

Sullivan, a Florida recruit, won the boys open 200 IM in 1:47.36, getting out to a terrific start with a 22.98 fly split and 26.39 back split, for a 49.37 on the opening 100.

Sullivan also swept the boys backstroke events, swimming a 48.25 in the 100 back and 1:46.71 in the 200 back.

In the open girls events, Carmel’s swimmers were also exceptional. Alex Shackell, the younger sister of Aaron, posted a massive lifetime best in the 200 back, winning the event with a 1:54.86. Shackell’s previous best in the 200 back was a 2:01.46, which she had swum in October of 2022, just three months ago.

The younger Shackell also had a gigantic personal best performance in the 200 breast, where she clocked a 2:15.75. That time comes in nearly 13 seconds under her previous best of 2:28.45, which is from October of 2021.

Shackell also swept the girls fly events, taking the 100 fly in 51.29 and the 200 fly in 1:55.83. Additionally, Shackell led prelims of the girls 50 free with a 22.26 but was then disqualified in finals.

Shackell, 16, and teammate Molly Sweeney, 15, got into a fantastic race in the girls 200 IM. Shackell got out to the early lead, splitting 24.52 on fly and 28.15 on back for a 52.67 on the first 100, while Sweeney was 25.12 and 30.29 for a 55.41. Sweeney then took over the race on the breast leg, splitting 32.54, which was way faster than Shackell’s 35.83. Sweeney turned at the 150-mark with the lead and managed to hold it, splitting 27.45 on the final 50, compared to 27.08 for Shackell. In the end, Sweeney got the touch, swimming a 1:55.40, just ahead of Shackell’s 1:55.58.

Sweeney swept the girls breaststroke events, posting a 1:01.33 in the 100 and 2:12.24 in the 200. She also came in second in the 100 fly, swimming a 53.88. On top of that, she clocked a 51.21 in the 100 free.

Carmel 17-year-old Berit Berglund won the girls 100 free in 49.52. Berglund also swam a 1:56.96 in the 200 back, finishing second behind Shackell.

Carmel 15-year-old Lynsey Bowen took the girls 200 free in 1:47.84.

Mason Manta Rays 14-year-old Brady Campbell was phenomenal in the 13-14 boys spring events. Campbell won the boys 13-14 50 free in 21.07, marking a new personal best by 0.40 seconds. He also won the 100 free in 46.92, taking nearly a second off his lifetime best of 47.78. Both his previous best times were swum in November of 2022, about two months ago.

Club Wolverine 14-year-old Sam Campbell finished right behind Brady Campbell in the 13-14 boys 100 free, clocking a 47.19. It was a big personal best for Campbell as well, coming in well under his previous mark of 48.01. Sam Campbell won the 13-14 boys 200 free in 1:43.82. He also won the 13-14 boys 100 back in 51.62, winning the race decisively and taking nearly two seconds off his personal best.

Carmel’s Brian Qian had a trio of victories in the boys 13-14 events as well. Qian won the 200 IM in 1:54.99, taking a second off his personal best. He also won the 200 fly in 1:53.67, touching just off his top mark in that event. Qian later won the 13-14 200 back as well, clocking a 1:57.04, marking another lifetime best.

Lucy Enoch was one of the top performers in the 13-14 girls age group. Enoch won the 13-14 200 IM in 2:05.24, taking the 100 breast with a 1:04.99 as well. In the 13-14 100 free, Enoch finished in a close second with a 52.84. She touched just behind Club Wolverine 14-year-old Annabelle Balazer, who won the event in 52.68. For Balazer, the swim marked a lifetime best and her first time under 53 seconds. Balazer also won the 13-14 200 free in 1:52.34, again marking a personal best.

Mason Manta Rays 12-year-old Gabriel Trujillo was a top performer in the 11-12 boys age group. Trujillo won the 11-12 boys 100 free in 54.53, dipping under 55 seconds for the first time. He also swept the 11-12 boys fly events, posting a 26.68 in the 50 fly and a 59.51 in the 100. His 100 fly performance was a lifetime best and his first time under 1:00 in the event.

Club Wolverine 12-year-old Maria El-Koudsi won four events across the final two days of the meet. El-Koudsi won the 11-12 girls 200 free in 1:57.51, taking nearly two seconds off her previous best in the event. She also won the 100 free in 55.77, again marking a lifetime best by nearly two seconds. El-Koudsi swept the 11-12 girls fly events, winning the 50 fly in 28.21 and the 100 fly in 1:01.67.