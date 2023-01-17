Two-Time Paralympic Medalist Sophia Herzog Retires from Swimming

Decorated Paralympic swimmer Sophie Herzog has announced her retirement from competitive swimming. That ends a 10-year elite swimming career for the 25-year-old that took her to two Paralympic Games and three World Para-Swimming Championships.

Herzog’s Instagram post:

All good things must come to an end! With a 10 year career, today I officially announce my retirement from professional swimming. From club swimming as an age grouper to representing my country at the highest athletic stage twice, it was truly an honor. I hang up my cap & goggles proud of what I accomplished in the sport of swimming as not only a female but as a dwarf. I look forward to closing this chapter and living with a bit less stress and learning to enjoy swimming in a recreational aspect.

– To the little girl who grew up with a dream and all odds against her, you freaking did it & accomplish much more than you ever dreamed!

Herzog earned a silver medal at the Rio Paralympics in 2016 in the SB6 100 breaststroke, and five years later took bronze in the same event at the Tokyo Games. She was the 2017 World Champion in that event, and also swam on the gold medal-winning 400 medley relay that year in Mexico City. That was part of six career World Championship medals, including 2017 bronzes in the 100 free and 100 back, both in the S6 classification.

Her big international breakthrough came in 2015, where she won four medals at the 2015 Parapan American Games.

Herzog was born with a form of dwarfism known as Achondroplasia, which occurs in about one in 26,000 births.

She grew up in the suburbs of Denver before eventually joining the US Resident Team at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs. There she worked as a tour guide at the center when she wasn’t training.

In 2020, she and her partner Nick moved to Salida, Colorado to prepare for retirement after the Tokyo Paralympics. She took an extended break after those Games before returning to competition at the 2022 World Series event in Indianapolis, but eventually stepped away from the sport for good.

In Salida, she works as an account executive and marketing specialist with the Heart of the Rockies Radio. She also serves as an assistant coach at Salida High School, where she often trained with the team.

Herzog originally pursued elite alpine skiing, but switched to swimming after undergoing knee surgery in high school.

The 25-year-old Herzog married Nick Gibb in August.

Sophia Herzog‘s Major International Podiums