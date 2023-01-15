Chase Kalisz on Bowman Training: “I’ve done more yardage now than I’ve ever done”

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Olympic champion Chase Kalisz is now in his third stint of training with world-renowned coach Bob Bowman. First Bowman was Kalisz’s age group coach in North Baltimore, then Kalisz followed Bowman to Tempe for the 2015-2016 season under a redshirt once Bowman took the head coaching position at Arizona State, and now Kalisz has moved back out to Tempe for the foreseeable future. Surprisingly, Kalisz is doing more yardage now than ever, even in his age group days.

Don’t expect this to continue – coaches like Bowman and Kalisz’s other prominent primary coach, Jack Bauerle, are known for putting in mega-yardage the year before an Olympic year. But for the time being, Kalisz seems satisfied with getting his butt kicked, stating with a smile “I’ve probably had more bad practices than I’ve ever had in my entire life combined… I think this is good. Now’s the time to do it.”