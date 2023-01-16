Virginia Commits Gormsen, Howley Lead Sacred Heart (NY) to Another Federation Title

NYSPHSAA Girls Federation Championship

Nov. 17-19, 2022

Webster Aquatic Center Webster, New York

SCY (25 yards)

Results on MeetMobile: “2022 NYS Federation Girls Swimming Champs”

Sacred Heart seniors Cavan Gormsen and Tess Howley each claimed two individual titles apiece as they capped their high school careers with their second Federation team title in a row at the public school state championships last November in Webster, New York.

Gormsen earned Most Outstanding Swimmer honors for triumphing in the 200 free (1:45.12) and 500 free (4:39.82) while Howley repeated as state champion in the 100 fly (52.80) and 100 back (53.29), albeit in slightly slower times than last year. Gormsen’s 500 free time ranks her as the 14th-fastest 17-year-old girl in the history of the event. Gormsen’s wins in the 200 and 500 free lowered her own Federation and meet records in each event.

Gormsen and Howley also helped their Sacred Heart squad capture a pair of wins in the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. Gormsen anchored the 200 with a 22.92 split and closed out the 400 with a 50.26 split. Howley led off both relays, splitting 23.19 and 50.50, respectively.

Teammates at both Sacred Heart High School and Long Island Aquatic Club, the duo is slated to stay together next year as freshmen at Virginia, the two-time defending national champions.

“I don’t think we’re going to have a state title next year,” Sacred Heart coach Mary White said. “We won six events. We wouldn’t have won those six events without Cavan and Tess. But I also think they are passing down a legacy of doing your best, and that’s all that really matters.”

Other highlights from the meet included Corning Painted Post junior Angie McKane winning the 50 free in 23.56. She was actually faster in prelims, clocking a 23.29. McKane added a runner-up finish in the 100 fly (54.04) behind Howley.

Buffalo Seminary junior Elle Noecker notched a victory in the 200 IM with a time of 2:03.50. She also placed second in the 100 breast (1:30.95).

Nyack junior Cornelia Fox took first place in the 100 free (51.33) along with third place in the 50 free (23.61).

