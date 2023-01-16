Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

UNC Asheville Remains Undefeated With Dominant Victory Over Georgia Southern

UNC Asheville vs Georgia Southern (Women)

  • Sunday, January 15, 2023
  • Statesboro, Ga.
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results
  • Team Score: UNC Asheville 233.5, Georgia Southern 119.5

Courtesy: UNCA Athletics

STATESBORO, Ga. – The UNC Asheville swimming & diving team continued its dominance in dual meets as it defeated Coastal Collegiate Sports Association (CCSA) rival Georgia Southern by a score of 233.5-119.5 on Sunday. With the victory. Asheville is now 7-0 this season and 24-1-1 in dual meets since November 2019.

“The team did a great job keeping their energy up throughout the meet and I feel like it greatly contributed to all of our amazing performances,” said sophomore Caitlin Hefner afterward. “I’m very proud of how everyone performed. Today is a great day to have a great day!”

Overall, the Bulldogs won 15 of the 21 events against the Eagles over the course of the two-day meet. Asheville won a trio of relay events in the 400-yard medley (3:52.71), 200-yard freestyle (1:36.32), and 400-yard freestyle relays (3:31.25). Furthermore, in the 400-yard medley relay, the foursome of Ava KilpatrickBeatrice CocconcelliTess Peny, and Anna Marcotti broke the freshman record for the event clocking in at 3:59.82 topping the previous mark of 4:00.65.

On top of her performance in relays, Cocconcelli won three individual events to pick up large point totals for the Bulldogs. Cocconcelli topped the field in the 200-yard breaststroke (2:22.67), 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.46), and the 200-yard IM (2:08.67). Fellow Bulldog Delaney Carlton won three events as well, taking the top time in the 50-yard freestyle (23.61), 100-yard backstroke (56.76), and 100-yard freestyle (51.40), while also serving as the anchor on two of Asheville’s relay wins.

The rest of Asheville’s event wins came from underclassmen. Riley Edmundson (400 IM – 4:30.94, 200 Fly – 2:05.73) and Hefner (500 Free – 5:04.40, 1650 Free – 17:02.75) both won a pair of events, while Chloe McDonald (100 Fly – 57.61) and Marcotti (200 Free – 1:55.03) also took the top spot in their competitions.

Asheville’s divers also notched a pair of podium finishes on the weekend. Jade Canady (193.28) and Morgan Coughlen (214.28) finished third in the 3-meter and 1-meter diving events, respectively.

Asheville will be back in action next Friday and Saturday for its final competitions before the CCSA Championships in mid-February. First, the Bulldog divers will take on Cumberlands and VMI at 4 p.m. from the Jewish Community Center. On Saturday morning, Asheville’s swimmers will compete against Emory & Henry and VMI at 10 a.m. on ESPN+.

Courtesy: Georgia Southern Athletics

STATESBORO – Georgia Southern Swimming and Diving competed in its first meet at home this weekend against UNC Asheville.

Out of this weekend’s events, the Eagles had five first-place finishes. For Georgia Southern Diving, Karlee Wells placed first in the three-meter diving for her lifetime best score of 264.38. Wells also placed first in the one-meter scoring a 254.33. The swimming squad started the competition off strong with a first-place finish in the 400 Medley Relay. Emma ScruggsLogan BelangerMadlen Wendland and Abby Wenham finished in 2:54.16. Emma Scruggs had one individual first-place finish in the 200 Back finishing in 2:06.33.

Scores finishing in the top three from the weekend are listed below:

Final Scores:

  • UNC Asheville – 233.5
  • Georgia Southern – 119.5

For all the latest Georgia Southern swimming and diving information, continue to follow GSEagles.com or the team on social media (@GSAthletics_SD).

0
