2023 Pro Swim Series — Knoxville: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 11-14, 2023
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
- Prelims/Finals
- Prelims: 9:00 AM (EST)
- Finals: 6:00 PM (EST), Day 1 4:00 PM
After for the first time in long course since the Tokyo Olympics this morning, Simone Manuel will be back in action tonight, racing the 50 free. It will be interesting to see how she fares agains the likes of swimmers such as Abbey Weitzell, who has been Manuel’s co-star in the sprint events for several major international meets. In prelims, Weitzeil qualified first with the only sub-25 time in the field (24.70), while Manuel was fourth in 25.48. Also in the mix for this 50 free race are Olympians Erika Brown and Olivia Smoliga, who are the second and third seeds respectively.
Another say swimming tonight is Katie Ledecky, who leads the field in the 400 free by five seconds after prelims. She’s the favorite to win tonight, but the battle for second should be a close one between junior swimmers Bella Sims, Katie Grimes, Erin Gemmell, and Jillian Cox.
On the men’s side, the race to watch is the 50 free, which is essentially a preview of the NCAA Championships. Cal’s Jack Alexy leads the field with a 22.45 from prelims, and he is followed by his teammate Bjorn Seeliger, NC State’s David Curtiss, and Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks and Gui Caribe.
Also being raced this session are the men’s and women’s 200 fly, 100 back, 200 breast, and 50 fly.
WATCH
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS
- World Record: 2:01.81 – Liu Zige, CHN (2009)
- World Junior Record: 2:05.20 – Summer McIntosh, CAN (2022)
- American Record: 2:04.14 – Mary DeScenza (2009)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:05.85 – Hali Flickinger (2021)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:06.11 – Hali Flickinger (2020)
MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS
- World Record: 1:50.34 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2022)
- World Junior Record: 1:53.79 – Kristof Milak, HUN (2017)
- American Record: 1:51.51 – Michael Phelps (2009)
- U.S. Open Record: 1:52.20 – Michael Phelps (2008)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 1:53.84 – Luca Urlando (2019)
WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS
- World Record: 23.67 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2017)
- World Junior Record: 24.17 – Claire Curzan, USA (2021)
- American Record: 23.97 – Simone Manuel (2017)
- U.S. Open Record: 24.10 – Simone Manuel (2018)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 24.17 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)
MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS
- World Record: 20.91 – Cesar Cielo, BRA (2009)
- World Junior Record: 21.75 – Michael Andrew, USA (2017)
- American Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2019/2021)
- U.S. Open Record: 21.04 – Caeleb Dressel (2021)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 21.51 – Caeleb Dressel (2020)
WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS
- World Record: 57.45 – Kaylee McKeown, AUS (2021)
- World Junior Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith, USA (2019)
- American Record: 57.57 – Regan Smith (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 57.76 – Regan Smith (2022)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 58.18 – Regan Smith (2020)
MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS
- World Record: 51.60 – Thomas Ceccon, ITA (2022)
- World Junior Record: 52.53 – Kliment Kolesnikov, RUS (2018)
- American Record: 51.85 – Ryan Murphy (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 51.94 – Aaron Peirsol (2009)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 52.40 – David Plummer (2016)
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS
- World Record: 2:18.95 – Tatjana Schoenmaker, RSA (2021)
- World Junior Record: 2:19.64 – Viktoriya Zeynep Gunes, TUR (2015)
- American Record: 2:19.59 – Rebecca Soni (2012)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:20.38 – Rebecca Soni (2009)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:20.77 – Annie Lazor (2019)
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS
- World Record: 2:05.95 – Zac Stubblety-Cook, AUS (2022)
- World Junior Record: 2:09.39 – Qin Haiyang, CHN (2017)
- American Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 2:07.17 – Josh Prenot (2016)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 2:08.95 – Andrew Wilson (2018)
WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS
- World Record: 24.43 – Sarah Sjostrom, SWE (2014)
- World Junior Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee, JPN (2017)
- American Record: 25.38 – Torri Huske (2022)
- U.S. Open Record: 25.46 – Rikako Ikee, JPN (2017)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 25.65 – Farida Osman (2019)
MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS
- World Record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov, UKR (2018)
- World Junior Record: 22.96 – Diogo Ribeiro, POR (2022)
- American Record: 22.35 – Caeleb Dressel (2019)
- U.S. Open Record: 22.84 – Caeleb Dressel (2022)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 23.11 – Matt Targett (2012)
WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINALS
- World Record: 3:56.40 – Ariarne Titmus, AUS (2022)
- World Junior Record: 3:58.37 – Katie Ledecky, USA (2014)
- American Record: 3:56.46 – Katie Ledecky (2016)
- U.S. Open Record: 3:57.94 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 3:57.95 – Katie Ledecky (2018)
MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINALS
- World Record: 3:40.07 – Paul Biedermann, GER (2009)
- World Junior Record: 3:44.60 – Mack Horton, AUS (2014)
- American Record: 3:42.78 – Larsen Jensen (2008)
- U.S. Open Record: 3:43.53 – Larsen Jensen (2008)
- Pro Swim Series Record: 3:43.55 – Sun Yang (2016)