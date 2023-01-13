2023 Pro Swim Series — Knoxville: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

After for the first time in long course since the Tokyo Olympics this morning, Simone Manuel will be back in action tonight, racing the 50 free. It will be interesting to see how she fares agains the likes of swimmers such as Abbey Weitzell, who has been Manuel’s co-star in the sprint events for several major international meets. In prelims, Weitzeil qualified first with the only sub-25 time in the field (24.70), while Manuel was fourth in 25.48. Also in the mix for this 50 free race are Olympians Erika Brown and Olivia Smoliga, who are the second and third seeds respectively.

Another say swimming tonight is Katie Ledecky, who leads the field in the 400 free by five seconds after prelims. She’s the favorite to win tonight, but the battle for second should be a close one between junior swimmers Bella Sims, Katie Grimes, Erin Gemmell, and Jillian Cox.

On the men’s side, the race to watch is the 50 free, which is essentially a preview of the NCAA Championships. Cal’s Jack Alexy leads the field with a 22.45 from prelims, and he is followed by his teammate Bjorn Seeliger, NC State’s David Curtiss, and Tennessee’s Jordan Crooks and Gui Caribe.

Also being raced this session are the men’s and women’s 200 fly, 100 back, 200 breast, and 50 fly.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

MEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

WOMEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS

MEN’S 50 FREESTYLE — FINALS

WOMEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

MEN’S 100 BACKSTROKE — FINALS

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE — FINALS

WOMEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

MEN’S 50 BUTTERFLY — FINALS

WOMEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINALS

MEN’S 400 FREESTYLE — FINALS