Jordan Crooks Reflects on Lessons Learned in SCY, SCM, and LCM Racing

PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Jordan Crooks has had a busy few months, clocking historic times in yards at the Tennessee Invite before turning around just a few weeks later and winning his first world title in the 50 free (SCM). More recently, he swam a dual meet with Mizzou last weekend (in yards) and competed in the Knoxville Pro Swim this weekend (LCM). Crooks shares his thoughts on all of these racing opportunities and what he’s taken away from each.